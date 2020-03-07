Following Icelandair Group‘s Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors has met and decided on allocation of responsibilities.

Úlfar Steindórsson was elected the Chairman of the Board and Svafa Grönfeldt was elected as Vice Chairman. Úlfar Steindórsson will be the Board’s representative in the Nomination Committee. The Sub-Committees of the Board will be composed as follows:

Audit Committee

Alexander Eðvardsson, Chairman

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson

Svafa Grönfeldt

Remuneration Committee

Úlfar Steindórsson, Chairman

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson

A new Sub-Committee, the Strategy Committee, will be introduced and is composed as follows:

Svafa Grönfeldt, Chairman

John F. Thomas

Nina Jonsson





