Following Icelandair Group‘s Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors has met and decided on allocation of responsibilities.
Úlfar Steindórsson was elected the Chairman of the Board and Svafa Grönfeldt was elected as Vice Chairman. Úlfar Steindórsson will be the Board’s representative in the Nomination Committee. The Sub-Committees of the Board will be composed as follows:
Audit Committee
Remuneration Committee
A new Sub-Committee, the Strategy Committee, will be introduced and is composed as follows:
Further information:
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Ásdís Ýr Pétursdóttir, Director Communications, asdis@icelandair.is
Icelandair Group hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
