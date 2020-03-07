NEW YORK, March 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the parent company of The Beauty Experience (IBS NY) and the International Esthetician, Cosmetic and Spa Conference (IECSC) , today announces the two events will be cancelled based on COVID-19 concerns. Questex is seeking alternative dates for its beauty and wellness community to come together.



The two shows, slated to co-locate at the Javits Convention Center in New York March 8-10, draw tens of thousands of people each and every year. They also attract the largest manufacturers and suppliers to the professional beauty, barber, spa, skincare, nails and makeup/cosmetic markets.

Earlier today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared state of emergency as the number of Coronaviruses surge. "There's no doubt that massive quarantine is the best way to slow the spread," Cuomo said. New York joins multiple states that have declared emergencies over the coronavirus, including Maryland, California and Utah. The emergency declaration allows for more resources to go to local health departments responsible for monitoring those under quarantine, among other efforts, Cuomo said.

“With new reports of COVID-19 cases in New York and the state of emergency announced by Governor Cuomo, our decision to cancel both The Beauty Experience (IBS NY) and the International Esthetician, Cosmetic and Spa Conference (IECSC) was a difficult decision,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “We are facing an unprecedented health situation. There is no greater importance than the health and safety of our community members and that will always be the guiding principle that drives. We want to thank the beauty and wellness industry for their support of the events. It is these organizations and people that enable us to bring our community together to buy and sell spa, esthetics, cosmetic, salon, barber and other beauty products that drive our industry.”



Questex will be introducing a digital solution, which will feature many of the educators, speakers and exhibitors from both of the events, to help keep buyers and sellers connected in the industry during this challenging time.

