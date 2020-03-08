CINCINNATI, March 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati is proud to announce that TechOlympics 2020: ACTIVATE was a huge success! The largest student-run technology conference in the nation held on 22-23 of February, brought over 300 high school students, 30 businesses and 5 local universities together for a technology-packed weekend focused on showing the students how exciting a future in IT can be!



Presented by P&G, this one of a kind event was held at the Great American Ball Park and granted an opportunity for students to learn about different pathways in IT as well as see the innovations happening in the biggest businesses around them. Over thirty different companies participated giving the students the chance to make connections and learn about each company and the jobs they offer. Passionate students from around the tri-state attended and had fun being around friends, experiencing speakers, learning about technology, and competing with other like-minded students.

The event featured keynote speakers Nicole Smith from NASA’s Glenn Research Center, Katy Moeggenberg, Head of NA Hair eBusiness & Global Marketing Technologies at P&G, and Ankur Sehgal, PMP at Anthem, Inc. Students were also given the chance to experience over 70 sessions such as mock interviews, game design, drones, cybersecurity and AI, as well as participate in roundtable mentoring with business executives. Many attendees competed in challenges in innovation, public speaking coding, graphic design and much more!

INTERalliance would like to thank our amazing group of Sponsors!

Presenting Sponsors:

Procter & Gamble

Gold Plus Sponsors:

FIS, Anthem Digital

Gold Sponsors:

Kroger Technology, Vora Ventures, Western & Southern Financial Group, ITA Audio Visual Solutions, Xavier University

Silver Sponsors:

Fifth Third Bank, GE Aviation, ZeroDay Technology Solutions, Ambiance

Bronze Sponsors:

Great American Insurance Group, Brooksource, ADM

University Sponsors:

Girls Who Code, Miami University, Northern Kentucky University, Mount St. Joseph, UC School of IT, UC Carl H. Lindner College of Business

This event is produced by The INTERalliance Leadership Council, a group of 30 high school students from around the tri-state that volunteer throughout the year to create events such as TechOlympics, IT Careers Camps, training sessions, mentoring sessions and more. This dedicated team of students is already busy planning TechOlympics 2021: ILLUMINATE!

TechOlympics is presented by The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati, a non-profit technology organization. INTERalliance’s core mission is that, by working with surrounding Cincinnati businesses, Universities and high schools to host a plethora of technology events, the region will foster a diverse and successful pool of IT talent. INTERalliance hopes to better the chances of IT job placements for every student, no matter their current technology experience.

Members of the INTERalliance include Procter & Gamble, The Kroger Co., The Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, The University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Xavier University, among many others.

For more information on TechOlympics and INTERalliance visit www.interalliance.org.

Contact Heather Ackels: (513) 415-7707 or Heather.Ackels@INTERalliance.org