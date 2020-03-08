SUZHOU, China, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the coronavirus outbreak continues to pose a serious threat worldwide, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in China is turning to online lectures with Mediasite to avoid the spread of the infection between and beyond campuses. The university is one of many in the region avoiding long shutdowns by opening virtual doors with Mediasite for the foreseeable future amidst quarantines and travel bans.

The university, which began using Mediasite in 2017 for lecture capture, fast-tracked a massive Mediasite expansion that gives all faculty access to My Mediasite personal capture software. In a matter of days it converted to an online campus for the coming weeks, with 70 percent of the 450 courses that are available online, being achieved via Mediasite. The university worked closely with Mediasite’s professional services to reconfigure its deployment and accelerate its desktop video capture strategy. The Mediasite team will continue to work with XJTLU to ensure its on-premises infrastructure supports the online classes.

XJTLU professors both within China and around the world are now using My Mediasite to create or upload lecture videos from home for 14,000 students. During the first two days of the semester alone, faculty created more than 2,000 lecture videos which students viewed nearly 100,000 times in the university’s Moodle learning management system.

It is a development which XJTLU considers progressive and far reaching according to the University’s Executive President, Professor Youmin Xi.

“We decided to conduct our education fully online, including support from Mediasite, until campus re-opens because of concern for the health of students and staff members,” said Professor Xi. “However, increasing our online education capabilities to complement onsite education, or education provided by an educator physically present with students, has long been part of our path forward. The epidemic simply sped up the timeline of our plans to move toward a new learning ecosystem we envision for XJTLU’s future that blends the best of online and onsite education methodologies.”

“XJTLU acted extremely fast in the face of the coronavirus outbreak and was well-prepared with an academic continuity plan that included Mediasite. Our professional services team worked quickly with the university to create an online campus, ensuring enough bandwidth and storage to stream and manage the videos and minimal disruptions for teaching and learning,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry.

Norregaard continued: “Nearly all 14,000 students began studying last week when the semester was scheduled to start, and preliminary usage data is unprecedented. Mediasite is committed to helping institutions like XJTLU modify, scale up or pivot their use of academic video to meet new communication needs during this public health emergency. Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the situation.”

