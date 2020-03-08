Selbyville, Delaware, March 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global industrial solid waste management market is set cross USD 1.1 Trillion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. on account of ongoing efforts toward minimizing adverse effects of untreated industrial waste on public health & environment. Introduction of regulations pertaining to the disposal of waste generated across industrial facilities will further fuel the business growth over the forecast timeline.

Global industrial solid waste management industry across mining industry will grow owing to large amount of waste generation and adverse effects on workers and the surrounding ecosystem. Moreover, introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to effective treatment of the generated waste to curb the degradation of mine workers’ health will drive the technology deployment. In addition, demand for suitable treatment technologies during mineral ore extraction & recovery to minimize the generation of hazardous gases will further favor the global industrial solid waste management market growth.

Open dumping is the most practiced solid waste treatment process across the low- and middle-income economies owing to the lack of availability of effective disposal techniques. However, proactive policy measures to minimize the impact of industrial waste streams on environment is set to decline the open dumping over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, declining technology costs and product innovations has created an availability of better disposal methods, which will reduce the open dumping practices in forthcoming years.

Some major findings of the industrial solid waste management market report include:

Rapid industrialization across developing economies along with efforts to attain a sustainable growth will drive the demand for effective waste management practices.

Stringent government policies to reduce the environmental impact of industrial solid waste will boost the business growth.

Major players operating across industrial solid waste management industry include Biffa Group, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Green Conversion Systems, Covanta Holding Corporation, Plasco Conversion Technologies, Keppel Seghers, China Everbright International Ltd., Wheelabrator Technologies, Cleanaway, Sims Metal Management, Clean Harbors, Waste Management, Stericycle, Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia, SUEZ, and Waste Connections amongst others.

Growing emphasis on circular economy and material recycling & reuse will dictate the growth of the waste management market.

Solid waste management market across textile industries will witness growth owing to rising clothing materials demand fueled by expanding population and improving standards of living. In addition, reusability of fabrics has resulted in increased demand for waste recycling technologies across textile industry, thereby augmenting the industrial solid waste management market.

Latin America industrial solid waste management market will witness growth on account of ongoing industrialization and development across the region. For instance, according to The World Bank Group, manufacturing value added across the region reached USD 755.4 billion in 2018 from USD 627.6 billion in 2009 witnessing a growth of over 20%. Rising investments for the infrastructural development in the industrial sector has resulted in increased waste generation, thus creating a need for efficient waste management technologies.

