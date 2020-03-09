Corbion today announced it will strengthen its Executive Committee with the appointment of two new members, to help drive its Advance 2025 strategy that will be presented today during a Capital Markets Day in Amsterdam. Marco Bootz, currently Senior Vice President Sales EMEA, has been named President Lactic Acid & Specialties, while Ruud Peerbooms, now Senior Vice President Food, will be President Algae Ingredients. The appointments will be effective as of 1 April 2020.

Since joining Corbion in 2007 in Brazil as Commercial Director for Latin America, Mr. Bootz moved on to lead the Global Chemical and Pharma business, and then became SVP Biochemicals. Mr. Peerbooms joined Corbion in 2014 as SVP Food, and prior to that worked in business development and sales at Kerry Group and Unilever.

CEO Olivier Rigaud commented: "I am really pleased to welcome Marco and Ruud to the ExCo team; they bring in-depth knowledge of the global Corbion business as well as the leadership qualities to successfully execute our growth agenda in the coming years."

Six Executive Committee members will continue: next to CEO Olivier Rigaud and CFO Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot these are: Jacqueline van Lemmen (Chief Operations Officer), Johan van der Hel (Chief Human Resources Officer), Andy Muller (President Sustainable Food Solutions) and Marcel Wubbolts (Chief Science & Sustainability Officer).

