AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) would like to inform you that in the Meeting of the Supervisory board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA on March 6, 2020 Mr Stefan Alexander Preiss-Daimler was elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA.
Mr Theis Klauberg will continue the duties of the Vice-chairman of the Supervisory board.
Additional information:
AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA
Tel.: +371 6420 2216
E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com
www.valmiera-glass.com
