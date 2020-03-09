AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) would like to inform you that in the Meeting of the Supervisory board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA on March 6, 2020 Mr Stefan Alexander Preiss-Daimler was elected as the Chairman of the Supervisory board of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA.

Mr Theis Klauberg will continue the duties of the Vice-chairman of the Supervisory board.