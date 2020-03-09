Record revenue (EUR 96.5 million) and EBITDA (EUR 40.7 million) increased respectively by 47% and 6%, mainly driven by U.S. deal for Estelle ®

Anticipated future licensing milestones for Estelle ® of EUR 322 million (out of a total of EUR 486 million)

Net loss significantly reduced to EUR 26.6 million (EUR 89.7 million in June 2019) thanks to successful earnout renegotiation and landmark deal with Mayne Pharma for Estelle ®

Strengthening of book equity to EUR 163.3 million thanks to earnout renegotiation

Continued good cash management with comfortable level of cash at year-end

Key milestones achieved for environmental-friendly E4-based portfolio pipeline, with successful launch of Phase III study of Donesta ® in menopause and regulatory submission of Estelle ® in Europe

Valuation of business entity for clinical development projects based on E4 in 2020



Liege, Belgium, 09 March 2020 – 7:30 CET – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, today announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS.

﻿Mithra will host a conference call and live webcast today (March 9, 2020) at 15:00 CET/9:00 EST. The live webcast can be accessed on the Mithra website or by clicking here



