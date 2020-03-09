- Record revenue (EUR 96.5 million) and EBITDA (EUR 40.7 million) increased respectively by 47% and 6%, mainly driven by U.S. deal for Estelle®
- Anticipated future licensing milestones for Estelle® of EUR 322 million (out of a total of EUR 486 million)
- Net loss significantly reduced to EUR 26.6 million (EUR 89.7 million in June 2019) thanks to successful earnout renegotiation and landmark deal with Mayne Pharma for Estelle®
- Strengthening of book equity to EUR 163.3 million thanks to earnout renegotiation
- Continued good cash management with comfortable level of cash at year-end
- Key milestones achieved for environmental-friendly E4-based portfolio pipeline, with successful launch of Phase III study of Donesta® in menopause and regulatory submission of Estelle® in Europe
- Valuation of business entity for clinical development projects based on E4 in 2020
Liege, Belgium, 09 March 2020 – 7:30 CET – Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, today announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Mithra will host a conference call and live webcast today (March 9, 2020) at 15:00 CET/9:00 EST. The live webcast can be accessed on the Mithra website or by clicking here