NEXITY ACQUIRES 65% OF PANTERA AG, A GERMAN DEVELOPER OF RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE, AND INTENDS TO DEVELOP ITS REAL ESTATE SERVICES PLATFORM IN GERMANY Paris and Cologne, Monday 9 March 2020, 7.30 am CET

Pantera AG in Cologne and Nexity, Europe’s largest developer of residential real estate listed at the French stock exchange, have decided to enter into a strategic partnership, which will provide pantera AG with the resources for its expansion in Germany and enable Nexity – as an integrated provider of real estate development and services – to build its German market entry on an existing and market-leading project pipeline.

Nexity acquired 65% of pantera AG’s share capital, Michael Ries founder and CEO of pantera AG retained 35%.

In only 10 years, pantera AG has become one of the leading developers of serviced apartments in Germany. This includes offerings for students, business travellers as well as people over 65 years under the new “serviced living” standard. Its current project portfolio comprises over 2,500 units across 15 locations in Germany, with a combined project volume of € 600 million. The pantera brand also covers projects in the areas of listed buildings, refurbishments and high-end residential newbuilds.

Nexity is France’s leading fully integrated real estate group, covering all segments of real estate development and services. With over 24,000 units booked in 2019, Nexity is also the largest developer of residential real estate in Europe as well as a pioneer in urban and district development.

Collectively, Nexity and pantera AG intend to establish “serviced living” as a new living standard across generations (from students to seniors) and to make residential units both more affordable for home-owners (buy-to-live) and more attractive as an asset class for private investors (buy-to-rent). pantera AG offers the right prerequisites for such partnership, not only due to its strong track record, but also due to its highly specialized know-how and fitting strategic goals.

Over the past years, Nexity has already built its presence in other European markets including Poland, Portugal, Italy and Belgium. In 2019, the group secured 640 bookings of new homes in Poland and Italy. In 2022, it expects to reach around 2,000 bookings and to generate around 10% of total group EBITDA in its international markets (including Germany).

Jean-Philippe Ruggieri, CEO of Nexity, commented: “The proven relevance of our real estate services platform model in France leads us to consider its deployment outside France. The specificities of the German residential market are attractive and fit with our expansion strategy. While remaining compatible with our prudent risk model, and in a legal environment comparable to the French one, we make the commitment, with the support of our Board of directors, that this partnership with Pantera will become a new growth driver for our Group."

Julien Carmona, Deputy CEO of Nexity, commented: “Pantera AG, with its strong management team, its track record and its focus on serviced living, is an ideal partner. Beyond the real estate development business, we also plan to roll out our service offerings, notably the serviced senior residences of our subsidiary Ægide-Domitys.”

Michael Ries, CEO of pantera AG, commented: “The partnership with Nexity is the logical next step in pantera’s development. Based on the existing leadership position in serviced living for students and business travelers, we now intend to develop the serviced apartments segment for seniors together with Nexity. The senior generation establishes new forms of co-living and pantera provides the necessary infrastructure for this evolution. With the operational and financial support of Nexity, we will double the size of our portfolio to reach more than €1 billion by 2022.”





Disclaimer

The information, assumptions and estimates that the Company could reasonably use to determine its targets are subject to change or modification, notably due to economic, financial and competitive uncertainties. Furthermore, it is possible that some of the risks described in Section 2 of the Registration Document filed with the AMF under number D.19-0272 on 4 April 2019 could have an impact on the Group’s operations and the Company’s ability to achieve its targets. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance as to whether it will achieve its stated targets and makes no commitment or undertaking to update or otherwise revise this information.

ABOUT PANTERA AG

Pantera AG, headquartered in Cologne, develops and markets real estate. Beyond properties for private investors and self-users, pantera AG also offers development projects conceived specifically for institutional investors such as investment funds, pension funds or insurances. The brand architecture of pantera AG includes the four segments Classic (refurbished listed properties), Design, Premium and Return. The Return segment covers fully furnished serviced apartments for students, managers or seniors as well as hotels. Hence pantera AG offers properties across Germany for various uses. A specific expertise of pantera AG is also the redevelopment of properties in historical monuments or in redevelopment areas. These properties are developed and marketed nationwide in Germany via pantera Monument, a subsidiary of pantera AG. The CEO of the company is Michael Ries.

