Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 9, 2020, 8.35 a.m.
Managers' Transactions
____
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Salonius Anne-Maria
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20200308200423_2
____
Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 313 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 313 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND