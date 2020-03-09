SHANGHAI, China, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) a leading and fast-growing hotel group, today announced that it will schedule to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 after the US market closes on March 26, 2020.



The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huazhu.com/press-releases.

Huazhu’s management will host a conference call at 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 26, 2020 (or 9 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong time zone) following the announcement. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial +1 (845) 675 0437 (for callers in the US), +86 400 620 8038 (for callers in China Mainland), +852 3018 6771 (for callers in Hong Kong) or +65 6713 5090 (for callers outside of the US, China Mainland, and Hong Kong) and enter pass code 7678106. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A recording of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through April 3, 2020. Please dial +1 (855) 452 5696 (for callers in the US) or +61 2 8199 0299 (for callers outside the US) and entering pass code 7678106.

The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the Company’s Web site, http://ir.huazhu.com .

About Huazhu Group Limited

Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of December 31, 2019, Huazhu operated 5,618 hotels with 536,876 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region. Huazhu completed the acquisition of Deutsche Hospitality on January 2, 2020, further expanding our brands portfolio to include Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz Hotel, Intercity Hotel and Zleep Hotel.

Huazhu’s business mainly includes leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. In addition, Huazhu has a limited number of hotels in owned or partially owned properties. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of December 31, 2019, Huazhu operates 16 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 84 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.