Brussels, Belgium and Oslo, Norway – 9th March 2020.

AKKA Technologies SE is today launching a mandatory offer on Data Respons ASA. The offer is set out in the offer document dated 6 March 2020 which has been approved by Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority. Key terms are as follows:

- Offer price: NOK 48.00 per share

- Offer period: From and including 9 March 2020 to 16:30 hours (CET) on 6 April 2020. The offer period will not be extended.

- Receiving agent: DNB Markets, Registrar Department

The offer document will be sent to all shareholders registered in the company's shareholder register in the VPS as of the date of the offer document, who may legally receive the document. The offer document may also be obtained free of charge during ordinary business hours at the offices of the receiving agent, DNB Markets, Registrar Department, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, 0191 Oslo, Norway, phone: +47 23 26 81 01, e-mail: retail@dnb.no, or sent by mail by contacting the receiving agent.

As of the launch of the mandatory offer AKKA owns shares in Data Respons representing 78.1% of the share capital.

AKKA has committed to not increasing the offer beyond NOK 48.00 per share during the mandatory offer. Following completion of the mandatory offer AKKA plans to apply to Oslo Børs to delist Data Respons ASA from the stock exchange.

The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner/ , on AKKA’s homepage at www.akka-technologies.com/investors/ and on Data Respons’ www.datarespons.com

Upcoming events on AKKA’s Financial Calendar:

2019 full-year results: Tuesday, 17 March 2020

In case of discrepancies between the French and English versions of the press release, only the English version shall be deemed valid.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. The company has developed its solutions portfolio with numerous investments over the years towards structuring its digital solutions portfolio. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.). Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.8 billion in 2019.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels – Segment A – ISIN code: FR0004180537.

For more information, please visit www.akka-technologies.com

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a pure-play digital leader with an in-depth expertise in software development, R&D services, advanced embedded systems and IoT solutions. The company is headquartered in Oslo (Norway) and has a strong portfolio of clients in the Nordic region and in Germany, supported by 1,400 software & digital specialists.



