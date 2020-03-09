OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 MARCH 2020 AT 10.00 A.M. EET, ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019 published

Own Savings Bank Plc’s (OmaSp or Company) Annual Report 2019 has been published in Finnish and English on website www.omasp.fi/investors. The Annual Report 2019 contains the Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors.

The company has also published the Corporate Governance Statement, the Capital and Risk Management Report, the Remuneration Statement and the Corporate Social Responsibility Report for 2019. All documents are available attached to the stock exchange release and on the company's website in Finnish and English.

Additional information and interview requests:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, puh. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi





DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

