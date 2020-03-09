New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biodiesel Feedstocks: Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency and Policies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873503/?utm_source=GNW

The process used to convert these oils to biodiesel is called transesterification.



The largest possible source of biodiesel comes from oil crops such as rapeseed, palm or soybean, making it a sustainable alternative compared to conventional diesel. Biodiesel meets both the biomass-based diesel and overall advanced biofuel requirement of the Renewable Fuel Standard, a program of the U.S. federal government. Biodiesel further meets specifications created by the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM) for legal diesel motor fuel (ASTM D975) and the definition for biodiesel itself (ASTM D6751).



Pure biodiesel is referred as B100 (i.e., 100% biodiesel). However, B100 is rarely used, as existing diesel engines that run of fossil diesel may not be suitable for pure biodiesel. Hence, blends are used that have a certain proportion of biodiesel mixed with fossil diesel. Most of the current diesel engines manufactured by automobile (and truck) manufacturers are capable of handling biodiesel blended fuels. Biodiesel can be blended and used in many different concentrations, and the blends used in automobiles vary by country and government regulations. The most common blends currently in use are B5 (up to 5% biodiesel) and B20 (6% to 20% biodiesel). The high popularity of the low-level blend B5 is because it can be safely used in any compression-ignition engine designed to be operated on petroleum diesel. This includes light-duty and heavy-duty diesel cars and trucks, tractors, boats and electrical generators. B20 is another common blend in the U.S. and some other countries. B20’s popularity is mainly due to government incentives and financial benefits that various government programs offer.



This report covers the global biodiesel market for various end-user applications.The market is broken down by application, feedstock and end users.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment and regional markets, with estimated values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global biodiesel market and current trends in the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of major vendors.



Important parameters and details regarding this report include the following:

For the purpose of this report, biodiesel is defined as a renewable or alternative fuel similar to conventional/traditional or “fossil’ diesel. It is produced from renewable sources such as straight vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow and waste cooking oil, mostly by esterifying vegetable oils or fats.



For the purposes of this report, biofuel produced through sources other than vegetable oil (such as used cooking oil and animal fats), but through the transesterification process is categorized as biodiesel in this report.



The report uses manufacturers’/producers’ total revenue to determine demand and arrive at the market size figures for each represented year.



For the purposes of this report, market size is defined as the demand (in dollar value) generated by end users of biodiesel.



Companies such as suppliers and distributers are out of scope of this report, and their revenue or financial figures are not considered.



The report considers B100 as well as other blends (such as B5 and B20) for market size calculation.However, overall sales figure of blends such as B5 and B20 are not considered as they include a much higher ratio of fossil diesel.



Instead, manufacturers’/producers’ (of biodiesel) revenue is considered to arrive at market size numbers.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each biodiesel segment, and regional market with estimated values are derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report excludes renewable diesel (also called hydrotreated vegetable oil or HVO) as it is not a traditional biodiesel and is considered a separate market.Renewable diesel, also called as green diesel or HVO, is made primarily from waste and residues through a production process called hydrotreatment.



In the production process, impurities are removed from the raw materials, which are then hydrotreated at a high temperature.The outcome is a colorless and odorless fuel that has an identical chemical composition with fossil diesel.



Biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester or FAME), on the other hand, is produced by esterifying vegetable oils or fats, and the chemical composition is slightly different from that of fossil diesel.



The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center defines renewable diesel and biodiesel as: “Renewable diesel is distinct from biodiesel. While renewable diesel is chemically similar to petroleum diesel, biodiesel is a mono-alkyl ester, which has different physical properties and hence different fuel specifications (ASTM D6751 and EN 14214). The two fuels are also produced through very different processes. While biodiesel is produced via transesterification, renewable diesel is produced through various processes such as hydrotreating (isomerization), gasification, pyrolysis, and other thermochemical and biochemical means.”



The report begins by introducing the reader to how the global biodiesel market is evolving and how factors impact the market. The report then proceeds to identify the following -

- Primary forces with a direct impact on the market.

- Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

- Key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

- Key trends visible in the market.

- Leading segments within the market.



Report Includes:

- 58 tables

- An overview of the global market for biodiesel and discussion on feedstocks, technologies and synthesis

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Knowledge about transesterification and biodiesel production process from vegetable oil, animal oil/fats, tallow and waste cooking oil

- Discussion on what makes biodiesel a sustainable alternative compared to conventional diesel

- Coverage of advantages over traditional fuels, disadvantages/ challenges and efficiency of biodiesel

- Insights into government initiatives across the globe, policies and incentives

- Details of new developments and future outlook and mergers and acquisitions in the biodiesel industry

- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including AG Processing Inc., Argent Energy, BioCube Corp., Cargill Inc., Epitome Energy, FutureFuel Corp., and Renewable Biofuels Inc.



Summary

In this report, the analyst examines the global biodiesel market’s revenue potential and the current state of the market.The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players.



At the industry level, the analyst identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2018, 2019 and 2024.



Although a wide range of companies operate in the market, these companies can, generally, be broadly classified into the following -

- Biodiesel producers.

- Biofuel and renewable fuel producers.

- Large fossil fuel and diesel producers.

- Diversified large producers and manufacturers.

- Key technology vendors with presence in the biofuels space.



In terms of market demand (or market size), Europe is the largest market for biodiesel.However, APAC is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years, followed by South America.



North America is the second-largest market; however, it has a slower forecast growth rate than APAC and South America.Demand for biodiesel in MEA is negligible and is not expected to see significant growth in the coming years.



MEA’s very low market share and growth is mainly due to its large production and usage of fossil fuels, including fossil diesel.



In the analysis presented in this report, the analyst identified the following key points -

- Global demand for biodiesel is estimated to have reached REDACTED in 2018.

- Global demand is further estimated to have increased to REDACTED billion by the end of 2019 and is expected to increase to REDACTED billion by 2024.

- Total geographic and segment-wide CAGR is projected to be REDACTED over the forecast period from2019 through 2024, indicating strong growth.



Classification by feedstock shows the rapeseed oil segment is currently the major market segment.Rapeseed oil is followed by soybean oil and palm oil.



However, usage of these feedstocks widely varies by region.For example, rapeseed is the most common feedstock in Europe, while soybean oil is the most common feedstock in the Americas (both North America and South America).



APAC continues to use palm oil heavily for biodiesel production.In terms of growth, used cooking oils and animal fats are expected to see the strongest growth.



Due to due to its low price and easy availability, the used cooking oil segment is expected to see the strongest growth in the coming years.

