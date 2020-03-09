På grund af de øjeblikkelige, volatile markedsforhold kan der ikke stilles indre værdi i de nedennævnte afdelinger. Vi har derfor anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S om at suspendere handlen med de berørte afdelinger.
|ISIN
|Andelsklasse/afdeling
|Kortnavn
|DK0060804136
|European CLO Investment Grade DKK
|ACACIGDKK
|DK0060804052
|European CLO Opportunity KL
|ACAECO
Kontaktperson(er):
Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.
Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på www.accunia.com.
Attachment
Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest
KØBENHAVN, DENMARK
1Modern - Outlined & PP kopi 3@1x.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: