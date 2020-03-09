På grund af de øjeblikkelige, volatile markedsforhold kan der ikke stilles indre værdi i de nedennævnte afdelinger. Vi har derfor anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S om at suspendere handlen med de berørte afdelinger.

ISINAndelsklasse/afdelingKortnavn
DK0060804136European CLO Investment Grade DKKACACIGDKK
DK0060804052European CLO Opportunity KLACAECO

Kontaktperson(er):

Direktør Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070.

Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på www.accunia.com.

