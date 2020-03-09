Press release

JANE BASSON AND SYLVIE JEHANNO CANDIDATE DIRECTORS AT THE 2020 SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING – APPOINTED CENSORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Paris La Défense, March 9th, 2020 - Nexans Board of Directors appoints Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno as censors with a view to proposing their candidature as members of the Board of Directors to the 2020 shareholders’ general meeting. As censors, Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno will attend Board of Directors meetings with a consultative role, and the Board will benefit immediately from their experience and expertise. The Internal Regulations of the Board will be applicable to them in all its provisions.

If they are appointed by the shareholders’ meeting, Jane Basson and Sylvie Jéhanno will succeed Colette Lewiner, whose term of office will end on May 13th 2020, and Fanny Letier who will resign, effective May 12th, 2020.

Jane Basson is Chief of Staff to the Chief Operating Officer of Airbus and Head of People Empowerment in Operations. She also chairs Balance for Business, a 10,000 strong employee-led inclusion and diversity platform at Airbus.

Jane worked for various law firms and the Business and Industry Advisory Committee to the OECD in Paris before joining Airbus in 2000. She held various roles in Corporate Communications before being appointed Vice President Internal Communications in 2003. In 2008 she joined Human Resources to develop a culture change programme in support of the company’s business transformation strategy Power8 and was appointed Senior Vice President Leadership Development & Culture Change for the Group in June 2012 when she set up the Airbus Leadership University. From 2016 to 2019 she became Chief of Staff to the CEO.

Jane has a degree in International Communications, Journalism and Business Administration. Originally South African, Jane (51) has French nationality and lives in Toulouse, France with her husband and daughter.

Sylvie Jéhanno was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Dalkia in January 2017, and Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer in January 2018. Dalkia, a leader in energy services with the development of local renewable energies and energy efficiency, is a subsidiary of the EDF Group.

Sylvie Jéhanno began her career at EDF as manager of an operations unit. She then became manager of a customer relations center and, after that, of a marketing team in charge of preparing the deregulation of energy markets. In 2005, she was appointed B2B Marketing Director before taking charge of EDF's Key Accounts Department in 2007. From the end of 2011 to the end of 2016, she was EDF's Director of Residential Customers Division and led the SOWEE innovation project.

Sylvie Jéhanno is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris. She is Vice-Chairwoman of the National Strategic Committee for the "New Energy Systems" industries »





Financial calendar

May 7, 2020: 2020 First Quarter Financial Information

May 13, 2020: Annual Shareholders' Meeting

May 18, 2020: Dividend – Ex date

May 19, 2020: Dividend – Record date

May 20, 2020: Dividend – Payment date

July 29, 2020: 2020 Second Quarter Financial Information





About Nexans





Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com

Additional information:

Financial Communication Communications Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud

Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94

e-mail : aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com



Catherine Garipoglu

Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 78

e-mail: catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com



Angéline Afanoukoe

Tel: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 67

e-mail: angeline.afanoukoe@nexans.com





Attachment