The market would cover products or tools for performing genomics and proteomics studies.Technologies and the products that would be covered in the report include- Sequencing technologies-Sangers Sequencing & Next Generation Sequencing, PCR Technologies, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation technologies(technique) and Separation Technologies for Nucleic Acids.



A competitive Landscape for key selected technologies is covered along with profiles of manufacturers engaged in providing related technological products or services.



Report Includes -

- 22 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An overview of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets for genomics and proteomic tools within the life sciences industry

- Country-specific data and market analysis of genomics and proteomic technologies for China, India, South Korea and other emerging economies

- Analyses of the APAC market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Information on factors driving the industry’s growth, current trends and opportunities, regulatory challenges and technological advancements that will shape the future - marketplace within APAC region

- Identification of the companies best-positioned to meet the enormous supply demand equation because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

- Assessment of the competitive landscape and data corresponding to shares of leading market participants

- Patent study and analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents

- Company profiles of leading market players within the APAC emerging markets, including 3Billion Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Novogene Corp., Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.



Summary

The completion of Human Genome Project in 2003 had major impact on the market for genomics, proteomics and epigenomics.Since then, the cost of sequencing has decreased substantially.



There has been increased interest in the fields of genomics and proteomics due to increasing applications in various fields.Epigenomics is part of genomics and is the most recent technique that has been applied successfully in cancer treatment.



Downstream processing in genomics and proteomics requires a sample that is free of impurities and in adequate quantities. Hence, sample preparation for these technologies is as important as the downstream processing.



Around 5 million scientists are working on biological sample preparation in more than 80,000 laboratories globally.The major factors impacting the market are increased spending on research and development in the developing economies, with China emerging as a global leader in sequencing, and an increasing number of genomics projects run by agencies throughout the globe to create genome libraries.



There has also been increased interest in personal genetics, with many companies, including Google, investing in genomics start-up companies.



The Emerging Markets of Asia-Pacific are key market for genomics and proteomics tools owing to the increase in the research, ageing population, a large population untapped for clinical diagnostic for life threatening disease conditions and above all these markets represent additional revenue pockets for the global and domestic companies.

