Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at handelen med alle foreningens afdelinger ønskes suspenderet, idet det p.g.a. extrem markedsuro ikke vurderes muligt at offentliggøre retvisende markedspriser.
Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:
|SSIBDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Balance DKK R
|LU0673458609
|SSIBAEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Balance EUR R
|LU0650088072
|SSIVBGEHYEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R
|LU1735613934
|SSIVBGEHYDKKRH
|Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H
|LU1735614155
|SSIEMCEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Emerging Markets Corporates EUR R
|LU1735614239
|SSIEEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|SSIEGVEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|SSIEUVEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV European Value EUR R
|LU0264920413
|SSIGVEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|SSIIGVBEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Investment Grade Value Bonds EUR R
|LU0264925727
|SSILDBDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Long Danish Bonds DKK R
|LU0138507396
|SSIPDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Procedo DKK R
|LU0686499277
|SSIPEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Procedo EUR R
|LU0139792278
|SSISDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Securus DKK R
|LU0686498972
|SSISEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Securus EUR R
|LU0139791205
|SSIGCBEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Global Convertible Bonds EUR R
|LU1438960566
|SSITAADKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Tactical Asset Allocation DKK R
|LU1807516379
Vi beklager forsinkelsen.
Henvendelser vedrørende nærværende fondsbørsmeddelelse kan rettes til Henrik Christensen, tlf. 36347426
Med venlig hilsen
Lars Højberg
Chief Operating Officer
Sparinvest SICAV
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG