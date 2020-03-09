

Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at handelen med alle foreningens afdelinger ønskes suspenderet, idet det p.g.a. extrem markedsuro ikke vurderes muligt at offentliggøre retvisende markedspriser.

Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:



SSIBDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Balance DKK R LU0673458609 SSIBAEURR Sparinvest SICAV Balance EUR R LU0650088072 SSIVBGEHYEURR

Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R

LU1735613934

﻿SSIVBGEHYDKKRH

Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H

LU1735614155

SSIEMCEURR

Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Emerging Markets Corporates EUR R

LU1735614239

SSIEEURR Sparinvest SICAV Equitas EUR R LU0362354549 SSIEGVEURR Sparinvest SICAV Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355 SSIEUVEURR Sparinvest SICAV European Value EUR R LU0264920413 SSIGVEURR Sparinvest SICAV Global Value EUR R LU0138501191 SSIIGVBEURR Sparinvest SICAV Investment Grade Value Bonds EUR R LU0264925727 SSILDBDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Long Danish Bonds DKK R LU0138507396 SSIPDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Procedo DKK R LU0686499277 SSIPEURR Sparinvest SICAV Procedo EUR R LU0139792278 SSISDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Securus DKK R LU0686498972 SSISEURR Sparinvest SICAV Securus EUR R LU0139791205 SSIGCBEURR Sparinvest SICAV Global Convertible Bonds EUR R LU1438960566 SSITAADKKR

Sparinvest SICAV Tactical Asset Allocation DKK R

LU1807516379



Vi beklager forsinkelsen.

Henvendelser vedrørende nærværende fondsbørsmeddelelse kan rettes til Henrik Christensen, tlf. 36347426



Med venlig hilsen



L﻿ars Højberg

Chief Operating Officer

