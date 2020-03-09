Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at handelen med alle foreningens afdelinger ønskes suspenderet, idet det p.g.a. extrem markedsuro ikke vurderes muligt at offentliggøre retvisende markedspriser.   
Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:

SSIBDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Balance DKK R LU0673458609
SSIBAEURR Sparinvest SICAV Balance EUR R LU0650088072
SSIVBGEHYEURR
Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R
LU1735613934
﻿SSIVBGEHYDKKRH
Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H
LU1735614155
SSIEMCEURR
Sparinvest SICAV Value Bonds - Emerging Markets Corporates EUR R
LU1735614239
SSIEEURR Sparinvest SICAV Equitas EUR R LU0362354549
SSIEGVEURR Sparinvest SICAV Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355
SSIEUVEURR Sparinvest SICAV European Value EUR R  LU0264920413
SSIGVEURR Sparinvest SICAV Global Value EUR R LU0138501191
SSIIGVBEURR Sparinvest SICAV Investment Grade Value Bonds EUR R LU0264925727
SSILDBDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Long Danish Bonds DKK R LU0138507396
SSIPDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Procedo DKK R LU0686499277
SSIPEURR Sparinvest SICAV Procedo EUR R LU0139792278
SSISDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Securus DKK R LU0686498972
SSISEURR Sparinvest SICAV Securus EUR R LU0139791205
SSIGCBEURR Sparinvest SICAV Global Convertible Bonds EUR R LU1438960566
SSITAADKKR
Sparinvest SICAV Tactical Asset Allocation DKK R
LU1807516379

Vi beklager forsinkelsen.
Henvendelser vedrørende nærværende fondsbørsmeddelelse kan rettes til Henrik Christensen, tlf. 36347426


Med venlig hilsen

L﻿ars Højberg
Chief Operating Officer