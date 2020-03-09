Company Announcement no. 8/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 22,984 703.05 16,158,912 March 2, 2020 1,500 656.34 984,503 March 3, 2020 700 678.99 475,290 March 4, 2020 1,000 671.39 671,386 March 5, 2020 900 655.64 590,073 March 6, 2020 927 643.69 596,701 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 28,011 695.33 19,476,864

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 783,716 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 7.4m (approx. DKK 54.9m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

