Company Announcement no. 8/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date 

 		Number of sharesAverage
purchase price
(DKK per share)		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:22,984703.0516,158,912
March 2, 2020 1,500656.34984,503
March 3, 2020 700678.99475,290
March 4, 2020 1,000671.39671,386
March 5, 2020 900655.64590,073
March 6, 2020 927643.69596,701
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:28,011695.3319,476,864

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 783,716 treasury shares corresponding to 1.9% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 7.4m (approx. DKK 54.9m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

