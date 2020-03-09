|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Company Announcement No 08/2020
|9 March 2020
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 10
On 26 February 2020 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m. The share buyback commenced on 27 February 2020 and will be completed by 30 September 2020.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value
(DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent announcement
|35,000
|4,484,520.00
|02 March 2020
03 March 2020
04 March 2020
05 March 2020
06 March 2020
|18,000
15,000
17,000
16,000
19,000
|125.62
129.76
126.55
123.30
119.75
|2,261,160.00
1,946,400.00
2,151,350.00
1,972,800.00
2,275,250.00
|Total over week 10
|85,000
|10,606,960.00
|Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme
|
120,000
|
15,091,480.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,568,298 own shares, equal to 4.15% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
