Global corn fiber market is projected to cross USD 1.4 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Changing consumer preference towards slower sugar and higher fiber ingredients favored by rapid investment by industry players to capitalize on emerging business trends is likely to boost global industry demand.

Increasing demand for natural ingredients in industry coupled with changing consumer behavior patterns on sustainability measures should boost product demand. Corn fiber is produced from corn through enzymatic hydrolysis of corn starch. Factors such as high production levels, low cost availability, and synergy between countries regarding import and export of corn ingredient will propel the corn fiber market outlook.

Better moisture regaining properties as compared to polyester makes the product highly comfortable. Additionally, key aspects such as good elasticity as well as full luster makes the product suitable for apparel applications. The product finds major application in t-shirts, jeans, and sportwear.

Some major findings of corn fiber market analysis report include:

The demand for corn fiber is increasing globally owing to rapid demand for natural ingredients in food & beverage industry

Changing dietary patterns, perceptions on nutrition and rising young population coupled rapid shift towards high quality ingredients should boost corn fiber market demand

Industry players are rapidly investing in R&D, importing machines from Europe & U.S. and developing ingenious technology to gain unique selling point in market

Easy availability of corn, rapid product penetration in market, and easy availability of labor in developing countries is making manufacturers to increase production

Manufacturers are developing new products to meet the demands in the textile sector. They are offering corn fiber in both spun and filamentous forms to produce superior-quality light fabrics which should boost market demand

Rapid adoption of corn fiber in pharmaceutical industry along with increasing demand for natural ingredients is likely to have a positive influence in market

Some of the major players operating in corn fiber market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, and Ingredion

Manufactures are developing high quality packaging solutions to increase shelf life and attract customers which should trigger corn fiber industry demand

Industry players are trying to gain maximum market share in consolidated market by increasing their brand recognition by advertising on social media and supermarkets

Stringent regulations in Europe & North America on packaging and labeling is making industry players to manufacture high quality products to sustain in market

Increasing demand for corn fibers as a value-added ingredient will drive the Asia Pacific demand. Rising health concerns regarding nutrient-rich diet among young generation in China, India and Japan will drive corn fiber market growth. Ongoing technical advancements coupled with the rapid expansion of the food industry will also support the market development.

Several industry players are engaged in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to capitalize on growing health and fitness trends. Industry players are investing to gain brand recognition by sourcing local raw material and competing on basis of price, grade, and quality. Furthermore, companies are also engaged in segment diversification by introducing various product lines to cater different end industries which is likely to boost market statistics.

