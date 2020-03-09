SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9.3.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200306193450_2
Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 11.18 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,675 Unit price: 10.95236 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,818 Unit price: 10.902 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 36,493 Volume weighted average price: 11.13285 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,536 Unit price: 10.96 EUR
(2): Volume: 789 Unit price: 10.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 3,325 Volume weighted average price: 10.95763 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 91 Unit price: 10.91 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 91 Volume weighted average price: 10.91 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 91 Unit price: 10.88 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 91 Volume weighted average price: 10.88 EUR
Sanoma Oyj
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
