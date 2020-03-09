SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9.3.2020

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200306193450_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 11.18 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,675 Unit price: 10.95236 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,818 Unit price: 10.902 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 36,493 Volume weighted average price: 11.13285 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-06

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,536 Unit price: 10.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 789 Unit price: 10.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 3,325 Volume weighted average price: 10.95763 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-06

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 91 Unit price: 10.91 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 91 Volume weighted average price: 10.91 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-06

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 91 Unit price: 10.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 91 Volume weighted average price: 10.88 EUR





Sanoma Oyj

