The global POS terminal market size is expected to reach USD 125.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.



Rising demand for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), reporting, payment processing features along with understanding customer purchase patterns is anticipated to drive the growth. Furthermore, the decline in the trend of carrying cash for shopping coupled with growing digitalization in the payment industry is anticipated to boost the adoption of point-of-sale terminals.



Large businesses are using POS systems to gain consumer insights, which are then applied to develop discount schemes and personalized marketing. This helps attract more customers and boost sales. Small and medium businesses have also realized the benefit of deploying these systems on their premises. Industries such as retail, hospitality, and restaurants are the highest adopters of POS systems for everyday transactions at their facilities.



The market for fixed POS terminal has been affected by the introduction of mobile POS systems. The mobile segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period and is projected to reach over USD 68.3 billion by 2027. The demand for mobile POS terminal is rising rapidly in developed countries owing to its user-friendly, cost-effective, and convenience features. Moreover, they allow omnichannel assistance for scenarios, such as Buy Online, Pick-up in Store (BOPIS), online purchase, and home deliveries from the store, which is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global POS terminal market accounted for USD 69 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027

Mobile product segment was valued at USD 25.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027

Healthcare segment will witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Rising demand in retail stores in China, India, and Japan is one of the key factors driving the growth. Moreover, booming fine dining and other forms of restaurants in food service sector in major cities is anticipated to further fuel the growth

Key market players include Ingenico Group, NCR Corporation, VeriFone Systems Inc., PAX Technology Corp., Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd., Revel System Inc., Oracle Corporation, and ShopKeep

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Definitions

3.1 Market Segmentation



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Snapshot

4.2 Global POS Terminal market

4.3 Product Segment Trends

4.3.1 Global POS terminal market, by product, 2016 - 2027 (USD million)

4.4 Component Segment Trends

4.4.1 Global POS terminal market, by component, 2016 - 2027 (USD million)

4.5 Deployment Segment Trends

4.5.1 Global POS terminal market, by deployment, 2016 - 2027 (USD million)

4.6 Application Trends

4.6.1 Global POS terminal market, by application, 2016 - 2027 (USD million)

4.7 Regional Segment Trends

4.7.1 Global POS terminal market, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD million)

4.8 Market Variable Analysis

4.8.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.8.1.1 Increasing demand for mobile POS terminals

4.8.1.2 Surge in demand for affordable wireless communication technologies

4.8.1.3 Increased demand from the end-use industries

4.8.2 Market restraints Analysis

4.8.2.1 Lack of Standardization

4.8.2.2 Data Security Concerns

4.9 Value Chain Analysis

4.10 Vendor landscape

4.10.1 Mobile Based Software Landscape:

4.10.2 Advanced POS Systems:

4.10.3 Modes of Payment:

4.10.3.1 NFC POS

4.10.3.2 SMS/USSD-based mobile payments

4.10.3.3 Direct carrier billing

4.10.3.4 Mobile web payments

4.11 Technology Overview

4.11.1 Technology Timeline

4.12 POS Terminal Market: PEST Analysis

4.13 POS Terminal Market: Porters Analysis

4.14 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

4.15 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.16 POS Terminal: Competitive analysis

4.16.1 POS Terminal: Competitive Ranking

4.16.2 Regional Market Ranking Analysis: North America

4.16.3 Regional Market Ranking Analysis: Europe

4.16.4 Regional Market Ranking Analysis: Asia Pacific

4.16.5 Regional Market Ranking Analysis: RoW (Rest of the world)

4.16.6 POS Terminal - Product Positioning Matrix

4.16.7 POS Terminal - Heat map analysis



Chapter 5 POS Terminal Market: Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Fixed POS Terminal

5.2 Mobile POS Terminal

5.3 Product By Application



Chapter 6 POS Terminal Market: Component Segment Analysis

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



Chapter 7 POS Terminal Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

7.1 On Premise

7.2 Cloud



Chapter 8 POS Terminal Market: Application Analysis

8.1 Restaurant

8.2 Hospitality

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Retail

8.5 Warehouse

8.6 Entertainment

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 POS Terminal Market: Regional Outlook

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.2 Centerm Information Co. Ltd.

10.3 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

10.4 Hewlett-Packard Inc.

10.5 Hisense

10.6 Ingenico Group

10.7 NCR Corporation

10.8 NEC Corporation

10.9 Newland Payment Technology

10.10 Oracle Corporation

10.11 Panasonic Corporation

10.12 PAX Technology Corp.

10.13 Posiflex Technology, Inc.

10.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.15 Toshiba Corporation

10.16 VeriFone Systems Inc.



