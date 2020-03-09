As a result of extremely volatile financial markets, no reliable prices can be set for the funds and therefore - after dialogue with our market maker in Jyske Bank - we have decided to apply for suspension of trading with the funds, as no reliable prices can be obtained under current market conditions.

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .