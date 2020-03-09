As a result of extremely volatile financial markets, no reliable prices can be set for the funds and therefore - after dialogue with our market maker in Jyske Bank - we have decided to apply for suspension of trading with the funds, as no reliable prices can be obtained under current market conditions.
For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
Storebrand.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: