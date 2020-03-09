Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Caliber (Small, Medium, Rockets & Missiles), by Product (Rimfire, Centerfire), by End Use (Defense, Civil & Commercial), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 27.64 billion by 2027. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for defense equipment in militaries owing to increasing geopolitical tension across the globe is expected to drive the demand for ammunition.



The Indian Army is planning to increase the number of artillery and mortar platforms over the next ten years through indigenous development programs and foreign procurement thereby contributing to the demand for ammunition over the forecast period. In addition, rising hostilities in Middle East nations are expected to supplement the regional demand.



Advancements in ammunition technologies, such as the replacement of brass-case bullets using polymer-case bullets are projected to offer notable growth opportunities to the market. The use of polymer material is projected to reduce the weight of ammunition by 40%, while maintaining its impact, thereby making it lighter and consistent as compared to conventional bullets.



Rising warlike situations supplemented by heightening geopolitical pressures across the globe is leading to an exponential rise in stockpiling trends in the global ammunition market. This strategy is expected to offer notable cost savings, since the ammunition can be Purchased in high volume at cheap prices, thereby posing positive growth trends for the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Small caliber ammunition emerged as the largest segment in 2019 and is expected to generate revenue over USD 14.51 billion by 2027, majorly due to wide range of applications including assault rifles, handguns, and pistons

Centerfire ammunition accounted for a revenue share of USD 6.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness rapid growth over the next eight years, since it is defined as a universal standard in most of the defense forces across the globe

In the application segment, the defense segment emerged as the largest segment in 2019, accounting for approximately 88.5% revenue share in 2019, majorly due to rising ammunition procurement by homeland security forces

The Asia Pacific ammunition market is expected to record an exponential CAGR of 4.8% over the coming years, primarily due to the upgrading of defense forces across countries such as China, India, Australia and Singapore

The U.S. market for ammunition was valued at USD 6.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period, mainly due to rising defense expenditure in the economy coupled with intensive training activities conducted by the country's defense forces

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Ammunition Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Ammunition Market- Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends

3.2.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.3 List of End-users

3.2.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3 Technology Overview

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Regulations on Lead Ammunition

3.5 Ammunition - Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Rising Global Military Expenditure

3.5.1.2 Rising Terrorism and Political Violence

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Rising Arms Trafficking

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.3.1 Challenge of Arms & Ammunition Market Proliferation

3.5.4 Growth Opportunity Assessment

3.5.4.1 Rise of Stockpiling Trends

3.6 Ammunition Market - Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8 Case Studies

3.9 Capacity Expansion Plans and its Impact on the Industry

3.9.1 Production Capacity Increases and Shutdowns



Chapter 4 Ammunition Market: Caliber Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Ammunition Market - Caliber Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 Small Caliber

4.3 Medium Caliber

4.4 Large Caliber

4.5 Rockets & Missiles



Chapter 5 Ammunition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Ammunition Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2 Rimfire

5.3 Centerfire



Chapter 6 Ammunition Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Ammunition Market - Application Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Civil & Commercial (Sporting, Hunting, Self-Defense, and Others)

6.3 Defense (Military, Law Enforcement)



Companies Mentioned



Ammo, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

CBC Ammo LLC

Chemring Group PLC

Denel SOC Ltd.

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Jageman Stamping Co.

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

Nammo AS

Nexter KNDS Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nosler, Inc.

Olin Corporation

Poongsan Corporation

Remington Arms Company LLC

Rheinmetall Defense

RUAG Group

Sierra Bullets

ST Engineering

Starline Brass, Inc.

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

Winchester Ammunition, Inc.

