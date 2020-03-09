Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry 4.0 - Adoption Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher envisions a futuristic scenario of the next big thing - Industry 5.0, which will bring back empowered humans to the shop floor. Industry 5.0 will take the execution of Industry 4.0 a step further, along with business model innovation and customer experience management. However, it is to be noted that the advent of Industry 5.0 will not put a stop to Industry 4.0; instead, the 2 revolutions will transpire concurrently.



While several manufacturing enterprises are still struggling to understand what Industry 4.0 implementation really means to them, the benefits that Industry 4.0 promises to deliver are too hard to ignore. Globally, several strategic initiatives that can guide manufacturers to successfully manage their digital transformation journey are underway. Several early proofs-of-concept and pilot implementations are trying to establish the case for industry 4.0.



There has been a varying degree of adoption of Industry 4.0 - from lukewarm reception to fully-operational digital technologies to finally broadly automated smart factories. The highest adoption and potential for future Industry 4.0 implementation has been observed in innovation-driven industries such as automotive, aerospace, and food and beverage. This can be attributed to the already-high levels of digital adoption in these industries. The next most promising verticals for adoption are industries such as hi-tech, life sciences, and oil and gas. In these industries, there are lesser chances of digital disruptions that could result in the transformation of business models and processes.



However, it is clear that these industries are the most likely to undergo resource efficiency improvements, with the implementation of industry 4.0. In industries such as pulp and paper and water and wastewater, there has been limited adoption at this stage. Industry 4.0 is still at a nascent phase. Organizations across industries are still in the process of evaluating the merits and demerits of Industry 4.0. Widespread implementation is, therefore, not expected before 2030.



The pursuit of something better has always been the driving force of evolution, and the industrial sector has not been an exception. The concept of Industry 4.0 revolves around integrating information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) with near-real-time connectivity in order to provide actionable intelligence to decision-makers. However, Industry 4.0 relies heavily on automation and has been intimidating workers on factory shop floors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Emerging Industry 4.0 Technology Themes

Timeline of the Industrial Revolution

What's Shaping the Industry 4.0 Landscape in Manufacturing? Artificial Intelligence - All-pervasive in the Factories of Future Additive Manufacturing - Novel Innovation vs Business Reality Digital Twin - A New Approach to Product and Production Design Edge Analytics - Expected to Generate $200 B in Value by 2025 Digital Platforms - Start-ups Emerging as the Sweet Spot Blockchain - Re-defining Trust in the Food Supply Chain Future of 3Rs - Visualisation Technologies in Manufacturing Industrial Cyber Security - Generic Solutions vs Strategic Solutions Connectivity - Automotive and Energy Primed to Benefit from 5G Advanced Robotics - Robotics vs Cobotics



3. Global Industrial Readiness Towards Industry 4.0

Why Digital for Industrial?

Industry 4.0 Technology Themes - Industry Propensity

Industry 4.0 - What's Slowing Adoption?

Industry 4.0 - What's Driving Adoption?

Industry 4.0 Adoption - Leading Geographies

Notable Industry 4.0 Investments in 2019

4. Industry 5.0 - Towards a New Era of Experience

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 - A Parallel Evolution

Deconstructing Industry 5.0

Industry 4.0 Vs Industry 5.0 - What's Different?

Customer Experience Management - The New Battleground for B2B

KPI 5.0 - Cx Metrics for the Future of Manufacturing

The convergence of Triads - Where is the Value in Industry 5.0?

Winning Strategy for Digital - 6 Principles of Digital Transformation Across Vertical Markets

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Digital Transformation - A Global Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix

List of Exhibits



