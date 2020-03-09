Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MedTech Innovations Impacting Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for improving the individual's physical appearance are rapidly gaining traction owing to benefits offered by these procedures such as lower procedure time, minimal discomfort, and shorter recovery period for the patients.



The rise in the popularity of these procedures is driving significant innovations in this area aimed at improving convenience to the patients.

This research service highlights the innovations in cosmetic and aesthetic platforms including energy-based systems, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and other technologies such as skin resection, regenerative systems, carboxytherapy, and robotic cosmetic devices.

The report also showcases emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), shockwave therapy, and micro needling technology. The research service discusses the impact of these innovations, funding, drivers and challenges, and future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. Industry Overview

2.1 Major Procedures in the Cosmetic and Aesthetic Industry

2.2 Total Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures, by Country

2.3 Evolving Trends Impacting the Overall Market



3. Technology Snapshot

3.1 Key Technology Segments Driving Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures

3.1.1 Energy-based Systems for Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures

3.1.2 Laser Systems for Skin Rejuvenation Treatment

3.1.3 Laser Systems for Skin Tightening and Body Contouring

3.1.4 Non-laser Therapies for Skin Rejuvenation

3.1.5 Radiofrequency (RF) Technologies for Aesthetic and Cosmetic Procedures

3.2 Key Technology Segments Driving Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures

3.2.1 3D Printing: Opening New Avenues in Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures

3.2.2 3D Printed Implants for Breast Surgical Procedures

3.2.3 3D Bioprinted Implants For Use in Cosmetic Nose Surgery

3.2.4 3D Printed Models for Pre-procedure Planning

3.3 Key Technology Segments Driving Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures

3.3.1 Other Technologies used in Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures

3.3.1.1 Skin Resection Technologies

3.3.1.2 Skin Resection for Treating Skin Laxity and Excess Fat Removal

3.3.1.3 Alleviating Sagging Skin and Wrinkles Through Microexcision

3.3.2.1 Robotic Cosmetic Devices

3.3.2.2 Managing Cosmetic & Aesthetic Procedures Through Medical Robotic Technologies

3.3.3.1 Regenerative Platforms

3.3.3.2 Novel Regenerative Therapies for Promoting Cell Growth

3.3.4.1 Carboxytherapy

3.3.4.2 Controlled CO Injection for Spurring Microcirculation and Skin Regeneration



4. Emerging Technologies in the Cosmetic & Aesthetic Industry

4.1 Promising Technologies Evolving in the Cosmetic And Aesthetic Industry

4.2 Promising Technologies: Promoting Increase in Collagen Production through Microneedling

4.3 Promising Technologies: Improving Surgical Outcomes through Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

4.4 Promising Technologies: Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Systems for Evaluating Post-procedure Outcomes

4.5 Promising Technologies: Improving Tissue Regeneration through Shockwave Therapy



5. Impact Assessment and Analysis

5.1 Market Impact of Technology/Business Accelerators and Challenges

5.1.1 Non-invasive Nature of the Aesthetic Devices to Drive Market Adoption

5.1.2 Procedure-related Complications and Inadequate Clinical Validation to Hinder the Devices Use

5.2 Market Impact of Technology/Business Accelerators and Challenges

5.2.1 Decreasing Social Stigma and Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures among Millennials to Facilitate Market Growth

5.2.2 Prohibitive Cost of Treatment and Scarcity of Qualified Practitioners to Affect Market Growth



6. Funding Assessment and Growth Opportunity

6.1 Assessment of Mergers and Acquisitions

6.2 Strong Backing from Investors to Support Innovations in 3D Printing, Skin Resection and Robotic Medical Technologies

6.3 Growth Opportunities in the Cosmetic and Aesthetic Industry

6.4 Strategic Recommendations for the Future of the Cosmetic and Aesthetic Industry



7. Key Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/450oks

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900