Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial and Military Satellite Communications (SatCom) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial and military satellite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 76.6% during this period, with a cumulative $195.11 billion over the period 2020-2028.



Satellite communications play a vital role in the global telecommunications system. Approximately 2,000 artificial satellites orbiting Earth relay analog and digital signals carrying voice, video, and data to and from one or many locations worldwide. Satellite communication has two main components: the ground segment, which consists of fixed or mobile transmission, reception, and ancillary equipment, and the space segment, which primarily is the satellite itself.



Both the commercial and military satellite communication industry is evolving, as evidenced by numerous trends that one can expect to see on the horizon over the coming 18 months and beyond. The increase in small satellites, the use of low-Earth orbit (LEO), launches on reusable rocket launch vehicles and new use cases for 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the most important developments to watch.



Global Commercial & Military Satellite Communications Market & Technology Forecast to 2028 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of satellite systems, technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years; 2020-2028 in the Global Commercial & Military Satellite Communication industry. It also examines commercial and military satellite markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Throughout the report, we show how satellite communication is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, the emergence of new satellite communication technology.



The report sheds light on major technologies and services in this domain. These include:

Laser SatCom Communication

Terrestrial Based Fibre Optics

Nano Satellites

C Band

Ka Band

Ku Band

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various satellite communication tech in the aerospace market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key satellite communication markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 SATCOM - A Reality Check

2.1.1 Insatiable Demand for Internet Bandwidth

2.1.2 Space-based Communication Advantages

2.1.3 Space-based Communication Disadvantages

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Data Transmission Demand

2.5 Important Tables and Graphs

2.5.1 Scenario I Satellite Communication Consolidated Market Forecast by Region

2.5.2 Scenario II Satellite Communication Consolidated Market Forecast by Region

2.5.3 Scenario I vs. II Satellite Communication Market Forecast Comparison

2.6 Brief Review of Long-Range Communication

2.6.1 Line-of-Sight Communications Geometry

2.6.2 Technologies Summary



3 Current and Near Future Technologies

3.1 Satellite Communications

3.1.1 Atmospheric Absorption

3.1.2 Basic Radio Communications

3.1.3 Example of implementation

3.1.4 Drivers

3.1.5 Inhibitors

3.2 Laser SatCom Communications

3.2.1 State of Technology

3.2.2 Example of implementation

3.2.3 Drivers

3.2.4 Inhibitors

3.3 Terrestrial-Based Fiber Optics

3.3.1 Terrestrial Fiber Optic Context

3.3.2 State of Fiber Optic Technology

3.3.3 American Fiber Optic Network Example

3.3.4 Primary Fiber Optic Cable Uses

3.3.5 Drivers

3.3.6 Inhibitors

3.4 Nanosatellites

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 Established Nanosatellite Technologies

3.4.3 Near Future Nanosatellite Technologies

3.4.4 Long Term Nanosatellite Technologies

3.4.5 Low Cost, Light Weight Rockets

3.4.6 Advanced Materials

3.4.7 Thin Film Photovoltaics

3.4.8 Batteries

3.4.9 Ion Propulsion

3.4.10 RF and Laser Communications

3.4.11 Advanced Computational Micro-Electronics

3.4.12 Orbital Mesh Networks

3.4.13 Drivers

3.4.14 Inhibitors



4 Satellite Services/Technologies

4.1 Fixed Satellite Services (FSS)

4.2 Mobile Satellite Services

4.3 Competitive Vendor Landscape

4.4 Very Small Aperture Antenna Terminal - Sea

4.5 Very Small Aperture Antenna Terminal - Terrestrial

4.6 C-Band

4.7 Ka Band

4.8 Ku Band



5 Satellite Communication Market Forecasts by Technology

5.1 Future Technology

5.2 Future Market Drivers

5.3 Future Market Inhibitors

5.4 Satellite Communication Consolidated Market Forecasts

5.5 Mobile Video Market Forecast

5.6 Mobile Data Market Forecast (non-video)

5.7 Laser Fiber Optic Communications Market Forecast

5.8 Fixed Video Services Market Forecast

5.9 Microsats/Nanosatellites Market Forecast

5.10 Tracking and Monitoring (MSS) Market Forecast



6 Satellite Communication Market Forecasts by Region

6.1 Global Market

6.2 Africa and Middle East

6.3 Asia/Pacific

6.4 Europe

6.5 North America

6.6 South America

6.7 Regions Forecast - Country Wise Breakdown



7 Business Opportunities

7.1 Developing World Mobile Services

7.2 Improving Mobile Broadband Speeds

7.3 Laser Communications



8 Leading Companies In The Commercial & Military Satellite Communication Market

8.1 Airbus Defence & Space

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Satellites - Products & Services

8.1.3 Financial Information

8.1.4 Contact

8.2 BAE Systems

8.3 Boeing Co.

8.4 Elbit Systems

8.5 Inmarsat

8.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

8.7 Leonardo

8.8 Lockheed Martin

8.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

8.10 Saab

8.11 Other Companies of Interest

8.11.1 Adcole Maryland Aerospace

8.11.2 Advanced Space

8.11.3 Addvalue Tech

8.11.4 AST & Science LLC

8.11.5 Astro Digital

8.11.6 Audacy

8.11.7 Black Sky

8.11.8 Bradford

8.11.9 Bridgesat

8.11.10 China Academy of Space Technology

8.11.11 Chang Guang Satellite Technology

8.11.12 Clyde Space

8.11.13 Ducommun Inc.

8.11.14 Effective Space Solutions Ltd.

8.11.15 ExPace

8.11.16 FOMS Inc.

8.11.17 GAUSS S.r.l.

8.11.18 Gom Space

8.11.19 Goonhilly Earth Station

8.11.20 HawkEye 360 Inc.

8.11.21 Innovative Solutions in Space

8.11.22 ISS Reshetnev

8.11.23 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

8.11.24 Kongsberg Satellite Services

8.11.25 Luxspace

8.11.26 Made in Space

8.11.27 NASA - Swarm Technology

8.11.28 Open Source

8.11.29 OneWeb Satellites

8.11.30 Phase Four

8.11.31 Planet Inc.

8.11.32 Pumpkin Space Systems

8.11.33 QinetiQ Space

8.11.34 RBC Signals

8.11.35 Relativity Space

8.11.36 Rocket Lab

8.11.37 SSL (formerly Space Systems/Loral, LLC)

8.11.38 ThrustMe

8.11.39 Tyvak Nano Satellite Systems Inc.

8.11.40 ViaSat



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m07w1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900