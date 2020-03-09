Today, Marel is announcing changes in the Executive Team and organizational structure, effective immediately. Marel’s Executive Team is consolidated to nine members, from twelve members previously, and two new EVPs are appointed. The objective of these changes is to support a more agile, diverse and customer-centric organization.
Two new members to join the Executive team
Two internal promotions to strengthen the Executive team in terms of experience, diversity and leadership talent.
Changes to organizational structure and consolidation of units to simplify and clarify accountability
Arni Oddur Thordarson, Chief Executive Officer of Marel:
“We live in a dynamic world. Market conditions for food processing are constantly changing and the need for affordable, safe, quality food that is produced sustainably has never been as high. To stay at the forefront of the industry and reach our 2017-2026 growth targets, we must constantly evaluate our organization and evolve. A leaner management team and clearer accountability is the first step towards a more simplified and agile organization. The aim of the change is to sharpen the market focus and shorten time to market at the same time reducing the cost base.
I would like to sincerely thank the outgoing Executive Team members for their valuable contribution to Marel over the years and wish them every success in their future endeavors. We welcome Gudbjorg Heida Gudmundsdottir and Anna Kristin Palsdottir to the Executive Team. They have both shown outstanding leadership in their respective fields within Marel. The diverse and experienced Executive Team is well composed to lead Marel’s vision of transforming the way food is processed.”
Further information will be provided at Marel´s Annual General Meeting that will be held at the company´s headquarters in Iceland on Wednesday 18 March 2020 at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET
Additional background on the members of the Executive team can be found at marel.com/ir
Investor Relations
For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email IR@marel.com and tel. +354 563 8001.
Media Relations
For further information, please contact Audbjorg Olafsdottir via email Audbjorg.olafsdottir@marel.com and tel. +354 853 8626.
About Marel
Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Our united team of more than 6,000 employees in over 30 countries delivered around EUR 1.3 billion in revenues in 2019. Annually, Marel invests around 6% of revenues in innovation. By continuously transforming food processing, we enable our customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on NASDAQ Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in June 2019.
