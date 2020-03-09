Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 9 March 2020 at 11:50

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Huhtala Otto-Pekka 
Position:Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200309064357_2
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-03-05
Nature of the transaction:Subscription
Further details: 
 Linked to stock option programme
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:90000
Unit price:0.79000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:90000
Volume weighted average price:0.79000 Euro