Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The powder coatings market is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2020 to USD 21.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2025.

The market in APAC is the largest consumer of powder coatings due to various investments done in automotive, appliances, architectural, and furniture industries in the region. However, high energy consumption during application is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in this report are PPG Industries, Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC. (US), Asian Paints Limited (India), and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Automotive is projected to be the largest industry in the powder coatings market.



Automotive was the fastest-growing industry in 2018. Increasing consumer preference is a key factor driving the global automotive powder coatings market. The powder coatings market in the automotive segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to increased competition among players, growing demand for vehicles, supportive government policies, development of transportation infrastructure, and rapid economic growth.

Powder coating is used on oil and fuel filters, battery trays, brake pads, shock absorbers, engine block casings, suspension components, and radiators. Powder coating is also applied to wheels, grills, bumpers, door handles, roof racks, trailer hitches, and exterior & interior trim.



Thermoset resin is the fastest-growing segment of the powder coatings market.



Thermoset resin was the fastest-growing segment in 2018. These powder coatings are mostly derived from different resins: epoxies, polyesters, acrylics, and polyurethanes. They require a lower curing temperature as compared to thermoplastic resins.

The most significant development in the thermoset powder coatings is the capacity to engineer resin types with different properties used in different applications. The polyesters and acrylics find major use in the automotive and appliance industries despite the traditional epoxy resin powder coating. Most of the thermoset powder coats provide a high level of corrosion, impact, and temperature resistance.



APAC accounts for the largest powder coatings market amongst other regions.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market, in terms of both volume and value, during the forecast period. The region will witness a significant rise owing to the growth of the electronics and automotive industries in China, Thailand, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. Increasing demand for consumer goods, including washing machines and refrigerators, in India, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand, is expected to boost demand for powder coatings in these applications.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in the Powder Coatings Market

4.2 Powder Coatings Market Size, By Resin Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Powder Coatings Market Size, Developed vs Developing Nations

4.4 Powder Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry and Region

4.5 China and U.S. Dominated the Powder Coatings Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Advantages and Disadvantages of Powder Coatings

5.1.2 Benefits of Powder Coatings Over Liquid Coatings

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 By Resin Type

5.2.2 By Coating Method

5.2.3 By End-Use Industry

5.2.4 By Region

5.3 Market Evolution

5.3.1 Powder Coatings Adoption in Product Markets, 1950-2000

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.4.1.2 Growth in Various End-Use Industries

5.4.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increasing Use of Powder Coating in Automotive Industry

5.4.3.2 Emerging Applications in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

5.4.3.3 Fluorine Resin Powder Coating

5.4.3.4 Powder Coating Applied to Coil Coating

5.4.3.5 Emergence of New Application Methods

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Environmental Challenges



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Patent Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Patent Details



8 Powder Coatings Market, By Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thermoset

8.2.1 Polyester

8.2.1.1 Pure Polyester (TGIC)

8.2.1.2 Hydroxyl Polyester (TGIC Free)

8.2.1.3 Carboxyl Polyester

8.2.2 Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

8.2.3 Epoxy

8.2.4 Acrylic

8.2.5 Polyurethane

8.2.6 Others (Fluoropolymer)

8.3 Thermoplastic

8.3.1 Nylon

8.3.2 Polyolefin

8.3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.3.4 Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

8.3.5 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

8.3.6 Polyamide

8.3.7 Polyethylene

8.3.7.1 Low Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE)

8.3.7.2 Linear Low Density Poly Ethylene (LLDPE)

8.3.8 Polypropylene

8.4 Comparison Between Thermoset and Thermoplastic Powder Coatings



9 Powder Coatings Market, By Coating Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electrostatic Spray

9.2.1 Corona Charging

9.2.2 Tribomatic Static Charging

9.3 Fluidized Bed

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Electrostatic Fluidized Bed

9.4.2 Flame Spraying



10 Powder Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Appliances

10.4 General Industrial

10.5 Architectural

10.6 Furniture

10.7 Electrical & Electronics

10.8 Others



11 Powder Coatings Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 The Middle East

11.6 South America

11.7 Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.2.1 Global Powder Coatings Market Share

12.2.2 China Powder Coatings Market Share

12.3 Expansions

12.4 New Product Launches

12.5 Acquisitions

12.6 Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Scorecard of Product Offering, Scorecard of Business Strategy, and New Product Launch)

13.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

13.2 Asian Paints Limited

13.3 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

13.4 Berger Paints India Limited

13.5 Jotun A/S

13.6 Kansai Paint Company Limited

13.7 PPG Industries, Inc.

13.8 The Sherwin-Williams Company

13.9 The Valspar Corporation

13.10 Somar Corporation

13.11 RPM International

13.12 Dulux Powder & Industrial Coating

13.13 Dupont Coating & Colour Technologies Group

13.14 Marpol

13.15 Protech Oxyplast Powder Coating

13.16 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

13.17 Cloverdale Paint, Inc.

13.18 Vogel Paint, Inc.

13.19 Hentzen Coating, Inc.

13.20 Evonik Industries

13.21 IFS Coatings

13.22 Tiger Coatings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5rjf9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900