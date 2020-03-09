Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide Market by Device (SiC Discrete Device and Bare Die), Wafer Size (4 Inch, 6 Inch and Above, and 2 Inch), Application (Power Supplies and Inverters and Industrial Motor Drives), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicon carbide market size is estimated to grow from USD 749 million in 2020 to USD 1,812 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.3%. Increasing demand for SiC devices in the power electronics industry is one of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.



SiC bare die segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Among devices, the market for SiC bare die is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is projected due to the rising adoption of bare die in automotive, power electronics, and defense industries.



Market for the 6 inch and above segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Among wafer size, the 6 inch and above segment is projected to lead the silicon carbide market and with the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth is attributed to an increase in R&D investments and a shift of power electronics manufacturers.



EV motor drives application the silicon carbide is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



EV motor drives application of silicon carbide is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing silicon carbide device penetration in electric vehicles (EVs), as it helps in better battery management and reduces weight and sizes. As the sale of EVs is increasing day-by-day, it increases the growth of the EV motor drives too.



The market for automotive is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SiC devices such as SiC diode, MOSFET, module, and bare die has the ability to increase efficiency and reduce charging time of electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Moreover, they are available in compact sizes and lightweight.



North America to hold the second-largest share of the global silicon carbide market in 2020.



North America is the second-largest market of silicon carbide due to the increasing use of silicon carbide devices in power supplies and inverters application. The electric vehicle motor drives segment is expected to reinforce the silicon carbide market during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region also supports the growth of the market.



