Yangling, Shaanxi, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (OTCQB: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or “the Company”).



To our shareholders, partners, customers and employees:

As the fifth CEO of the Company, I feel very honored. With all of your support, Kiwa Bio-Tech has begun our 20th year of business in the agriculture sector.

Looking back on the history of company's development, Kiwa has experienced many challenges, but we have also achieved significant achievements. Since the formation of the company in 1999, Kiwa has gone through the product market downturn, the world financial crisis in 2008, and China's market competition disorder to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Over the years, we have relied on our employees dedication, our shareholders, stakeholders and also our loyal customerss. We believe that soon Kiwa will overcome the current difficulties caused by Covid-19 and current global concerns.

Today's Kiwa has created a new standard of China's agricultural development for the "innocuous agricultural industry chain development" theory and high standards system. Kiwa has the KMF core microbial technology system and product sequence for China's agriculture and environmental protection services including the refined "Trinity Model" with the theme of "scientific planting, standardized management, and industrialization operation" of a new agricultural industry chain business model.

Facing China's nearly 35 billion USD new fertilizer market in the future, as well as nearly trillion USD soil remediation market, Kiwa will be based on the existing business to rapidly expand fertilizer market share, to obtain soil remediation market share, and of course show our shareholders a great performance. Additioanlly, Kiwa’s employees will increase their efforts to contribute to China's agriculture and environmental protection.

In 2020, Kiwa will continue to maintain and develop the original agricultural fertilizer market on the basis of our partners, with the support of the government to enter the soil restoration business field. Our technology research and development partners will work to continuously upgrade Kiwa’s KMF technology and to add to the development of new products for our market and services.

"To build the Healthy Farmaland" is the ongoing goal of the company as we work together for the future of Kiwa for the development of agriculture and environmental protection and for the health of consumers.

Thank you!

Wade Li CEO of Kiwa Bio-Tech

March 9, 2020

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp.

Leader in Eco-friendly Agricultural Industry Chain

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (KWBT) is an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and distributes innovative and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture and aquaculture markets with corporate headquarters in the Yangling, Shaanxi, China. Kiwa’s focus is to positively impact the environment by reducing the amount of chemical fertilizers that are being used by agricultural growers in China.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. products are covered by patent protection and are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value and productivity of agricultural crops.

For more information on Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. or its bio-fertilizer products and smart soil remediation technology, please refer to the Company’s website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions, development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors, changes in technology, the execution of its ten-year growth plan, the foreign exchange risk amid the unexpected announcements by the PRC government and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.