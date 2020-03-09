BOLTON, Ontario, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it has secured a strategic office location in Nashville, TN. This is the Company’s second location in the United States as the Company continues to expand its U.S. brokerage services business;



The Company expects to secure additional key locations throughout the U.S. as part of its expansion plan; and



The expansion will continue to be led by a US-based team with substantial expertise in the U.S. brokerage and logistics industry

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to organic growth as we continue to execute on opportunities for the Company across North America,” said Ted Daniel, President and CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. “We are leveraging our investment in technology and systems to continue build a scalable business that supports strategic opportunities with minimal additional overhead.”

The new Nashville office will operate under the Company’s US subsidiary- Titanium American Logistics, Inc. incorporated in February 2019, which began operations in May 2019 with the opening of the Charlotte, NC office.

“Brokerage services continue to be an attractive asset light business in which the Company has demonstrated longtime success in supporting clients on both sides of the border. Our current business has approximately two-thirds of the freight volumes originating with US based clients” said Ted Daniel. “We see the operations contribute positively to our organic earnings growth and we remain committed to continue to build on this platform with the addition of future offices.”

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years.

