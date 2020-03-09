Carlsbad, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LionDesk, one of the world’s most innovative CRM, Marketing and Transaction Management platforms, hired Jennifer “Jen” Kelly as Director of Client Success. In this role Kelly will be responsible for onboarding Enterprise and MLS partners ensuring supreme account management and results.



Kelly joins an already impressive executive team including; Ryan Andrews, Director of MLS Relations, Marni Hale (formerly head of marketing at Tom Ferry), Randy Tobbe, Director of Business Development, and Gabriela Maka, Chief Operating Officer.

“As we continue to expand our Enterprise offerings, Jen’s experience, knowledge and drive are a perfect complement to our executive team and it’s exciting to see her ideas for supporting our partners come to life,” said David Anderson, LionDesk Founder and CEO.

A Philadelphia native currently living in Southern California, Kelly brings nearly 20 years of real estate experience to her role as Director of Client Success at LionDesk. In her previous roles as Marketing Director for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties (assisting more than 3,000 agents) and as a licensed REALTOR® in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, she has built a wealth of knowledge about the realities agents face daily. Jen parlays that wealth of knowledge into her role with LionDesk, ensuring that the technology genuinely supports our users in their quest to stay at the cutting edge of ever changing industries.

“David’s vision for the future of LionDesk is so strong and clear, I immediately knew the value I could bring to speed up the growth,” said Kelly. “There are so many opportunities that I’m proud to spearhead that will bring even greater support to our partners and end users.”

Kelly has wasted no time in jumping in and is already working on several new projects including; a certified training program to support outside trainers and coaches, a concierge service for clients and several new major partnerships.

About LionDesk

LionDesk is the CRM platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate, mortgage and sales professionals. Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI lead follow up system. To learn more visit LionDesk.com or follow on social at @LionDeskCRM.





