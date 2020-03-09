





Luxembourg, 9th March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 2nd MARCH 2020 TO 6th MARCH 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 2nd March 2020 - - - - - 3rd March 2020 - - - - - 4th March 2020 - - - - - 5th March 2020 - - - - - 6th March 2020 50 424 6,60 332 733 Cancellation Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 50 424 - 332 733 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

