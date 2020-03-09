Luxembourg, 9th March 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th December 2019

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 2nd MARCH 2020 TO 6th MARCH 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
2nd March 2020-----
3rd March 2020-----
4th March 2020-----
5th March 2020-----
6th March 202050 4246,60332 733CancellationEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total50 424-332 733--

Repurchase programme full description dated 17th December 2019 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment