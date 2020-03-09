|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622
9 March 2020
Company Announcement No 17/2020
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 6 March 2020. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours sincerely
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Nr. 17_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser pr. 06.03.2020_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 17-2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: