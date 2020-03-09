Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global industrial operational intelligence solution market to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.

The report on the global industrial operational intelligence solution market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on industrial operational intelligence solution market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on industrial operational intelligence solution market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global industrial operational intelligence solution market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global industrial operational intelligence solution market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising demand for accessing the business processes in real-time

The growing use of IoT in industries promotes increased productivity and efficiency

Increasing adoption of smart manufacturing by the automotive industry

2) Restraints

The high cost of industrial operational intelligence solutions

3) Opportunities

The increasing amount of data in healthcare, automotive, and oil and gas industries

What Does This Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the industrial operational intelligence solution market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the industrial operational intelligence solution market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global industrial operational intelligence solution market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market Highlights

2.2. Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market Projection

2.3. Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market



4. Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market by Type

5.1. Enterprise Manufacturing Operational Intelligence

5.2. Enterprise Operational Intelligence Software

5.3. Other Types



6. Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market by Deployment Type

6.1. Cloud-based Operational Intelligent Systems

6.2. Hybrid Operational Intelligent Systems

6.3. On-premise Operational Intelligent Systems



7. Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market by End-use

7.1. IT and Telecommunication

7.2. Retail Industry

7.3. Travel and Financial Industry

7.4. Healthcare Industry

7.5. Other End-uses



8. Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solution Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Siemens AG

9.2.2. Bentley Systems, Inc.

9.2.3. Feedzai Inc.

9.2.4. Vitria Technology, Inc.

9.2.5. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.2.6. Apriso Corporation

9.2.7. Intelligent InSites, Inc.

9.2.8. Kofax Inc.

9.2.9. Guavus Inc.

9.2.10. Starview Inc.

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bt4uoy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900