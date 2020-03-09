Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-butanol Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world market for bio-butanol is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 7% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the market studied are the reduction of carbon emission to a great extent and gaining prominence as a building block for chemical manufacturing. Technological challenges in production are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
The bio-butanol market is in the nascent stage and is apparently a consolidated one. The key players include Cathay Industrial Biotech, Gevo Inc., and Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC, among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Acrylates to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Report
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Reduction of Carbon Emission to a Great Extent
4.1.2 Gaining Prominence as a Building Block for Chemical Manufacturing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Technological Challenges in Production
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Acrylates
5.1.2 Acetates
5.1.3 Glycol ethers
5.1.4 Plasticizers
5.1.5 Biofuel
5.1.6 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Butamax
6.4.2 Gevo Inc.
6.4.3 Green Biologics
6.4.4 Praj Industries
6.4.5 Abengoa
6.4.6 Cathay Industrial Biotech
6.4.7 W2 Energy
6.4.8 Phytonix
6.4.9 Potential Entrants
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Alternative to Ethanol
7.2 Increasing Consumption of Biofuels in Aviation Industry
