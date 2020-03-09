New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Congenital Heart Defect Devices: Focus on the U.S. Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873507/?utm_source=GNW

- Insight into the congenital heart disease background, understanding the need for specific device codes, market analysis by various product segments, and recent technological advancements

- Holistic review of a broad list of hospitals/healthcare providers famed for congenital heart disease surgeries and specialties thereof

- Emphasis on the stringent government regulations, product innovations, and application areas

- Assessment of the competitive environment among the leading vendors, their market share analysis and financial portfolios

- Evaluation of data related to incidence and prevalence of congenital heart defects (by disease categories) within the U.S.



Summary

The goals of this study were to understand the current market scenario for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. and to determine the market’s growth potential over the period from 2018 through the end of 2035. The study explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the growth of the market. The main objective of this report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the current market for congenital heart defect devices in the U.S.



Scope of Report

The current report provides a detailed survey of congenital heart defect devices in the U.S. This report highlights the current and future market potential of congenital heart defect devices and supplements this with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, technological advancements and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2035 and provides company profiles. The report details the types of devices involved in the treatment of congenital heart defects such as pulmonary valved conduits, pulmonary and cardiovascular patches, septal occluders and mechanical mitral valves. For market estimates, data has

been provided for 2018 (the base year), 2019 and 2035 (the forecast year).



Information Sources

The analyst conducted primary and secondary investigations to collect data. Secondary information sources included company websites, investor presentations, annual reports, U.S. SEC filings and corporate white papers. Information from organizations and associations such as American Heart Association, Heart Organization, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and Center for Disease Control and Prevention is also included. The report also includes information from primary research, collected primarily through telephone interviews with key opinion leaders and subject matter experts in the congenital heart defect field.

