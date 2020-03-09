Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hygiene Market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Increasing awareness on female health and hygiene, and emergence of low cost feminine hygiene products are factors that are expected to boost demand for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period. The demand for high-end products such as tampons and internal cleansers & sprays is more in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe.



Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market owing to higher penetration of sanitary pads in this region. Though menstrual hygiene is still at nascent stage in Asia. Personal hygiene awareness campaigns taken up by government agencies have contributed an increase in demand for sanitary products in this region. Some manufacturers use low quality raw materials to produce hygiene products which is the causing concern for the increase in female allergies and vaginal infections. This has led to more awareness recalls, particularly, in developing countries.



Key Market Trends



Sanitary Pads Holds the Largest Market Share



The usage of Sanitary Pads and Tampons by Women will be increasing in a couple of years. Globally, more and more women are getting educated about female hygiene products. The asia-pacific market still prefers sanitary pads whereas the Americans prefer tampons. Various kinds of sanitary napkins/pads like with wings, great absorbents, thin pads, cotton filled pads, scented pads, etc. can be seen in all types of supermarkets and even convenience stores. Moreover, there's a growing number of promotions, educational classes, use of social media and various initiatives taken by government and NGO entities, to increase the awareness of the benefits of using of hygiene product such as sanitary napkins among women.



Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Growing Market



The population of Asia-Pacific is huge and is even growing. Various companies have introduced different kinds of brands of hygiene products for various economic sections of the society. China's local Sanitary Pads market emerges as the largest market followed by The United States. Though the awareness about hygiene products is less in the Asian markets but has the potential to be tapped or explored by various companies. Basically, owing to the low per capita incomes of the people in Asia compared to the Americans and Europeans, many hygiene products like sanitary napkins and tampons are unaffordable. Americans and Europeans, can therefore, afford Tampons which are a little costly than sanitary napkins. Hence, there is a growing market for tampons in North America.



Competitive Landscape



Global Feminine Hygiene Market is a highly fragmented market dominated by many small-scale and large-scale firms. Some of the major companies are Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Brait(Lil-Lets). The Procter & Gamble primarily manufactures laundry and cleaning products for home care, oral care products, as well as products in the cosmetics and personal care sector. It offers feminine hygiene products under the brands, such as Tampax, Always Discreet, and Always.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Sanitary Napkins/Pads

5.1.2 Tampons

5.1.3 Menstrual Cups

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Drug Stores/Pharmacies

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Procter & Gamble Company

6.4.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.4.3 Unicharm Corporation

6.4.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.5 Brait SE

6.4.6 Ontex Group

6.4.7 Edgewell Personal Care

6.4.8 Organyc

6.4.9 Rael



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



