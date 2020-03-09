Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E - Bike Battery and Charging Infrastructure Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global E-bike battery and charging infrastructure market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.87%, during the forecast period, 2020-2025.



Apart from the growing consumer preference toward recreational and adventure activities, the adoption of e-bike applications in several sectors, like logistics and e-bike rental services, is expected to drive the e-bike demand during the forecast period.



With growing usage of the e-bike, the demand for more advanced and high-performance batteries as well as the need for charging infrastructure has been increasing over the past three years across the global market, majorly in developed regions like Europe, North America, and China.



Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the global market and accounted for more than 50% of the market in 2018. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the regional market. The largest consumption of electric bikes is in China that has boosted the sales figure, and thus influencing the growth of the global market for electric bikes battery and charging infrastructure.



Additionally, the import and export volumes in China are also large, and China has always been the largest exporter of electric bikes and its parts. On the other side, the government of India has also encouraged to use electric bikes. By the end of 2035, the government is looking forward to adopting more electric vehicles compared to that of fuel vehicles, including e-bikes.



Key Market Trends



Battery Technology Witnessing Developments in the Market



The battery technology has seen a tremendous advancement over the past two decades and shows no signs of stopping in the coming years as well. From sealed lead acid batteries to lithium-based batteries have been predominately adopted in the e-bike market across the globe.



Many battery companies have been investing in R&D as well as expanding their production plants across different regional markets to improve the battery's lifespan and meet the growing demand for e-bikes. For instance, in China, Wuxi-based battery manufacturer, Jiangsu NESC Science, and Technology company has developed a battery, based on graphene-polymer technology. This graphene battery can handle fast charging (in less than 15 minutes), and the addition of this technology brings unprecedented properties since the carbon atoms in graphene are superconductive.



Over the past five years, majority of the e-bike batteries stated to last for 500 charging cycles. However, with consistent improvement in battery technology, currently some of the e-bike batteries rated to last for over 1000 charging cycles.



Growing Trend for Dockless Charging Stations



With growing demand for e-bike rental services in Europe, North America as well as China, the e-bike rental companies have extended their service from dock e-bike stations to dockless e-bike facilities, where the user need not have to return the rented e-bike at a particular destination place or pick up place, instead can return it at any of their nearest e-bike stations available at their destination place.



To promote the above trend, many areas in the above-mentioned regions have gradually started legalizing dockless e-bike facilities in 2019. With these dockless e-bike facilities, the need for deploying charging infrastructure has also been growing among the rental e-bike companies.



To tap this potential demand, the charging infrastructure suppliers have started engaging and partnering with various parking service companies (handling parking lots and on-street spaces) as well as privately owned garages and planning to deploy charging facilities to these dockless e-bike rentals. For instance, GetCharged Inc., a micro-mobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-scooters, announced its plans to deploy dockless vehicle charging parking in North America.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the e-bike battery market include YOKU Energy Technology Limited, SAMSUNG SDI Co., LG Chem Ltd., etc. While e-bike charging infrastructure, key players include GetCharged Inc., Siemens AG, Giulio Barbieri S.r.l, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Battery Type

5.1.1 Lead Acid

5.1.2 Lithium Ion

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Charging Infrastructure Type

5.2.1 Dockless

5.2.2 Dock

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Activities

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Battery Suppliers

6.2.1.1 Samsung SDI Co.

6.2.1.2 LG Chem Ltd.

6.2.1.3 YOKU Energy Technology Limited

6.2.1.4 Kingbo Power Technology Co. Limited

6.2.2 Charging Infrastructure Suppliers

6.2.2.1 Siemens

6.2.2.2 Giulio Barbieri S.r.l

6.2.2.3 GetCharged, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

