Dublin, March 09, 2020
The Floating Production Storage & Offloading (FPSO) market is in a growing phase on account of increased focus on the development of offshore oil & gas production. The global FPSO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.1%.
Globally, there are approximately 183 operating FPSO, as of 2018 , with maximum fleets owned by the operators. Contractors do have their own FPSO vessels, but has lower market share than that of the operators.
The significant factors that drive the market include the increase in offshore drilling activities, flexibility and the cost associated with the installing the offshore assets as a FPSO is less expensive than building or installing permanent structures. Moreover, FPSO is flexible towards movements, as the aggregate processing and storing facilities are built on a ship, and it can be connected to any pipeline present on an offshore asset.
Despite its numerous advantages, FPSO does have few limitations. The conversion time of a ship to FPSO, self-competition of the companies having offshore pipeline infrastructure, and lastly, in few conditions, the initial cost associated with an FPSO is more as compared with the permanent structures.
The FPSO market is consolidated. The key operators in the FPSO market include Petrobras, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Total, ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, and Chevron Corporation.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Operator Owned FPSO to Dominate the Market
South America is Expected to Account for the Major Share in the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 FPSOs in Operation, by Region and Operator, 2018
4.4 Number of FPSOs Planned/Announced by Region, 2018
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Supply Chain Analysis
4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Ownership
5.1.1 Operator Owned
5.1.2 Contractor Owned
5.2 Water Depth
5.2.1 Shallow Water
5.2.2 Deep Water
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions Joint Ventures Collaborations and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Key Company Profiles
6.3.1 FPSO Contractors
6.3.1.1 Modec Inc.
6.3.1.2 SBM Offshore N.V.
6.3.1.3 BW Offshore
6.3.1.4 Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
6.3.1.5 Bluewater Holding B.V.
6.3.1.6 Saipem S.p.A.
6.3.1.7 Petrofac Limited
6.3.2 FPSO Operators
6.3.2.1 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.
6.3.2.2 CNOOC Ltd.
6.3.2.3 Total S.A.
6.3.2.4 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.3.2.5 Chevron Corporation
6.3.2.6 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.3.2.7 BP PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
