NEWS RELEASE – TSX: EDV
All amounts in US$
ENDEAVOUR REPORTS STRONG FY-2019 RESULTS
2019 production up 6% over 2018 · Net Debt reduced by $132m in H2-2019 · Strong growth expected for 2020
Q4 AND FY-2019 HIGHLIGHTS
(for continuing operations)
George Town, March 9, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, with highlights provided in the table below.
Table 1: Key Operational and Financial Highlights
| For continuing operations only
(in US$ million)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Δ
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|PRODUCTION AND AISC HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold Production, koz
|178
|181
|174
|651
|612
|+6%
|Gold Sold, koz
|172
|185
|173
|649
|612
|+6%
|Realized Gold Price2, $/oz
|1,445
|1,443
|1,198
|1,366
|1,228
|+11%
|All-in Sustaining Cost1, $/oz
|819
|803
|707
|818
|744
|+10%
|All-in Sustaining Margin1,3, $/oz
|627
|639
|491
|549
|484
|+13%
|CASH FLOW HIGHLIGHTS 1
|All-in Sustaining Margin4, $m
|108
|118
|85
|356
|296
|+20%
|All-in Margin5, $m
|85
|106
|66
|259
|210
|+23%
|Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital, $m
|73
|115
|53
|294
|261
|+13%
|Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital, $/share
|0.67
|1.05
|0.49
|2.68
|2.43
|+10%
|Operating Cash Flow, $m
|120
|96
|131
|302
|251
|+20%
|Operating Cash Flow, $/share
|1.10
|0.88
|1.22
|2.75
|2.33
|+18%
|PROFITABILITY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revenues, $m
|248
|267
|208
|886
|752
|+18%
|Adjusted EBITDA1, $m
|98
|123
|56
|356
|265
|+34%
|Net Earnings / (Loss) Attr. to Shareholders1, $m
|(113)
|(32)
|(32)
|(159)
|(0)
|n.a.
|Net Earnings / (Loss)1, $/share
|(1.03)
|(0.29)
|(0.29)
|(1.45)
|(0.00)
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Earnings Attr. to Shareholders1, $m
|37
|33
|16
|74
|53
|+39%
|Adjusted Net Earnings per Share1, $/share
|0.34
|0.30
|0.15
|0.67
|0.49
|+36%
|BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS1
|Net Debt, $m
|528
|608
|536
|528
|536
|(2%)
|Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio
|1.48
|1.94
|1.97
|1.48
|1.97
|(25%)
1This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP measure section of the MD&A. 2Realized Gold Price inclusive of Karma stream; 3Realized Gold Price less AISC per ounce; 4Net revenue less All-in Sustaining Cost; 5Net revenue less All-in Sustaining Costs and Non-Sustaining capital; 6Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenues.
Sébastien de Montessus, President & CEO, commented:
“Over the past four years, our team has worked diligently to strategically reposition our portfolio, and we have now successfully transitioned from a period of intense capital investment to an exciting new phase of significant cash flow generation.
In the near term we are squarely focused on two important initiatives: the strengthening of our balance sheet and ensuring optionality is built into our portfolio. To do this we will continue deleveraging supported by strong free cash flows, while simultaneously progressing studies at our Kalana and Fetekro projects and continuing to advance exploration.”
2019 KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
In 2019, Endeavour continued to deliver against its strategy, with strong progress made across its four strategic levers:
1. Operational Excellence – Reinforced track record as the Group’s Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (“LTIFR”) decreased from 0.16 to 0.12 year-on-year, remaining well below industry benchmarks. Production and AISC guidance was met or beaten for the 7th consecutive year.
2. Project Development – Ity CIL Project completed on budget and four months ahead of schedule with the 5Mtpa volumetric upgrade completed for minimal capital expenditure.
3. Unlocking Exploration Value – Continued to deliver against our 5-year discovery target, with 2.1Moz of M&I resources discovered in 2019, totaling 6.3Moz at a discovery cost of circa $12/oz since the strategy was set in late 2016. In 2019, successes include the 1.0Moz maiden Indicated resource for the Kari West and Kari Center deposits at Houndé, growing the Le Plaque deposit at Ity by 0.4Moz to 0.5Moz and increasing the Indicated resources at the greenfield Fetekro property by 0.7Moz to 1.2Moz.
4. Active Portfolio & Balance Sheet Management – Strong cash flow was generated in H2-2019 following the completion of the Ity CIL build, finishing the year with a healthy balance sheet despite investing over $1 billion in the business over the past four years. The Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) decreased sharply to 1.48x by year end, after peaking at 2.96x at the end of Q1-2019.
UPCOMING CATALYSTS
The key upcoming expected catalysts are summarized in the table below.
Table 2: Key Upcoming Catalysts
|TIMING
|CATALYST
|Q2-2020
|Houndé
|Maiden reserve for the Kari West and Kari Center discoveries
|Q2-2020
|Houndé & Ity
|Updated technical reports with mine plans including new reserves
|Q2-2020
|Fetekro
|Resource estimate update and PEA
|Late-2020
|Houndé
|Commence mining Kari Pump higher grade deposit
Q4-2019 AND FULL YEAR 2019 SUMMARY
Table 3: Group Production
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Agbaou
|35
|36
|44
|138
|141
|Ity Heap Leach
|-
|-
|21
|3
|85
|Ity CIL
|60
|64
|-
|190
|-
|Karma
|27
|26
|33
|97
|109
|Houndé
|55
|55
|76
|223
|277
|PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|178
|181
|174
|651
|612
|Tabakoto (divested in December 2018)
|-
|-
|30
|-
|115
|TOTAL PRODUCTION
|178
|181
|204
|651
|727
Table 4: Group All-In Sustaining Costs
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Agbaou
|846
|767
|776
|796
|819
|Ity Heap Leach
|-
|-
|622
|1,086
|719
|Ity CIL
|697
|575
|-
|616
|-
|Karma
|755
|901
|697
|903
|813
|Houndé
|878
|954
|588
|862
|564
|Corporate G&A
|19
|33
|46
|32
|43
|Sustaining Exploration
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|GROUP AISC FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|819
|803
|707
|818
|744
|Tabakoto (divested in December 2018)
|-
|-
|1,470
|-
|1,369
|GROUP AISC
|819
|803
|818
|818
|843
ITY MINE: CIL OPERATION
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 5: Ity CIL Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|1,571
|1,639
|-
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.30
|0.97
|-
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,318
|1,183
|-
|Grade, g/t
|1.69
|1.94
|-
|Recovery rate, %
|80%
|88%
|-
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|60
|64
|-
|Cash cost/oz
|637
|509
|-
|AISC/OZ
|697
|575
|-
Table 6: Ity CIL Yearly Performance Indicators
|For The Year Ended
| Dec. 31,
2019
| Dec. 31,
2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|5,733
|-
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|1.45
|-
|Tonnes milled, kt
|3,693
|-
|Grade, g/t
|1.88
|-
|Recovery rate, %
|86%
|-
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|190
|-
|Cash cost/oz
|557
|-
|AISC/OZ
|616
|-
2020 Outlook
2019 Exploration Program
2020 Exploration Program
Reserve & Resource Evolution
Updated Mine Plan and Technical Report
HOUNDÉ MINE
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 7: Houndé Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|622
|661
|1,736
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|13.94
|14.67
|5.87
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,052
|1,015
|1,062
|Grade, g/t
|1.78
|1.85
|2.38
|Recovery rate, %
|92%
|92%
|93%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|55
|55
|76
|Cash cost/oz
|719
|687
|508
|AISC/OZ
|878
|954
|588
Table 8: Houndé Yearly Performance Indicator
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,969
|5,822
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|11.87
|6.13
|Tonnes milled, kt
|4,144
|3,948
|Grade, g/t
|1.83
|2.29
|Recovery rate, %
|93%
|94%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|223
|277
|Cash cost/oz
|666
|459
|AISC/OZ
|862
|564
2020 Outlook
2019 Exploration Program
2020 Exploration Program
Reserve & Resource Evolution
Updated Mine Plan and Technical Report
AGBAOU MINE
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 9: Agbaou Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|580
|589
|481
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|9.94
|9.59
|13.65
|Tonnes milled, kt
|662
|672
|708
|Grade, g/t
|1.55
|1.77
|2.21
|Recovery rate, %
|96%
|95%
|95%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|35
|36
|44
|Cash cost/oz
|699
|607
|601
|AISC/OZ
|846
|767
|776
Table 10: Agbaou Yearly Performance Indicators
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|2,183
|2,399
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|10.60
|11.40
|Tonnes milled, kt
|2,699
|2,830
|Grade, g/t
|1.62
|1.70
|Recovery rate, %
|95%
|94%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|138
|141
|Cash cost/oz
|622
|677
|AISC/OZ
|796
|819
2020 Outlook
2019 Exploration Program
2020 Exploration Program
Reserve & Resource Evolution
KARMA MINE
Q4-2019 vs Q3-2019 Insights
FY-2019 vs FY-2018 Insights
2019 Performance vs Guidance
Table 11: Karma Quarterly Performance Indicators
|For The Quarter Ended
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|907
|948
|788
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.13
|3.60
|5.54
|Tonnes milled, kt
|1,134
|919
|1,037
|Grade, g/t
|0.96
|1.17
|0.98
|Recovery rate, %
|84%
|79%
|88%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|27
|26
|33
|Cash cost/oz
|657
|765
|592
|AISC/OZ
|755
|901
|697
Table 12: Karma Yearly Performance Indicators
|For the Year Ended
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Tonnes ore mined, kt
|3,745
|4,715
|Strip ratio (incl. waste cap)
|4.19
|2.59
|Tonnes milled, kt
|4,196
|4,097
|Grade, g/t
|0.91
|0.95
|Recovery rate, %
|82%
|82%
|PRODUCTION, KOZ
|97
|109
|Cash cost/oz
|783
|704
|AISC/OZ
|903
|813
2020 Outlook
Exploration Program
2020 Exploration Program
Reserve & Resource Evolution
PROJECT UPDATE
Kalana Project in Mali
Fetekro Project in Côte d’Ivoire
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Table 13: Exploration Expenditures
|(in US$ million unless otherwise stated)
|2019 EXPENDITURE
|2020 GUIDANCE
|2020 ALLOCATION
|Ity
|11
|~14
|~34%
|Houndé
|22
|~11
|~27%
|Fetekro
|7
|~6
|~15%
|Agbaou
|1
|~2
|~5%
|Karma
|2
|~2
|~5%
|Kalana
|2
|~2
|~5%
|Other greenfield
|5
|~4
|~8%
|TOTAL
|49
|40-45
|100%
Amounts include expensed, sustaining, and non-sustaining exploration expenditures. Amounts may differ from MD&A due to rounding
GROUP RESERVES AND RESOURCES
Table 14: Reserve and Resource Evolution
| In Moz,
on a 100% basis
| AS AT DEC. 31,
2018
| AS AT DEC. 31,
2019
|Variance
|P&P Reserves
|8.0
|7.9
|(0.1)
|(1%)
|M&I Resources (inclusive of Reserves)
|13.9
|15.1
|1.2
|+9%
|Inferred Resources
|2.4
|2.3
|(0.1)
|(5%)
Notes available in Appendix 3 for the 2019 Mineral Reserves and Resources. For 2018 Reserves and Resource notes, please read the press release dated March 5, 2019 available on the Company’s website.
CASH FLOW BASED ON ALL-IN MARGIN APPROACH
The table below presents the cash flow for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, based on the All-In Margin approach, with accompanying notes below.
Table 15: Cash Flow Based on All-In Margin Approach
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|From continuing operations unless otherwise specified.
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|(in US$ million)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|GOLD PRODUCTION, koz
|178
|181
|174
|651
|612
|GOLD SOLD, koz
|(Note 1)
|172
|185
|173
|649
|612
|Realized gold price, $/oz
|(Note 2)
|1,445
|1,443
|1,198
|1,366
|1,228
|REVENUE
|248
|267
|208
|886
|752
|Total cash costs
|(118)
|(114)
|(96)
|(419)
|(355)
|Royalties
|(Note 3)
|(14)
|(14)
|(10)
|(48)
|(41)
|Corporate costs
|(3)
|(6)
|(8)
|(21)
|(27)
|Sustaining capital - mining
|(Note 4)
|(6)
|(15)
|(8)
|(43)
|(26)
|Sustaining capital - exploration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(7)
|ALL-IN SUSTAINING MARGIN
|(Note 5)
|108
|118
|85
|356
|296
|Less: Non-sustaining capital - mining
|(Note 6)
|(20)
|(8)
|(13)
|(57)
|(44)
|Less: Non-sustaining capital - exploration
|(Note 7)
|(2)
|(4)
|(6)
|(39)
|(42)
|ALL-IN MARGIN
|85
|106
|66
|259
|210
|Changes in working capital and long-term assets
|(Note 8)
|33
|(18)
|54
|(14)
|(54)
|Taxes paid
|(Note 9)
|(14)
|(21)
|(6)
|(66)
|(24)
|Interest paid, financing fees and lease repayments
|(Note 10)
|(9)
|(16)
|(11)
|(59)
|(48)
|Cash settlements and premiums on gold collar
|(Note 11)
|(3)
|(2)
|5
|(5)
|6
|NET FREE CASH FLOW
|92
|49
|108
|115
|91
|Growth project capital
|(Note 12)
|(2)
|(6)
|(36)
|(94)
|(267)
|Greenfield exploration expense
|0
|(4)
|0
|(10)
|(8)
|M&A, restructuring and asset sales
|(1)
|0
|33
|(1)
|33
|Settlement of share appreciation rights, DSUs & PSUs
|0
|0
|(4)
|(1)
|(8)
|Net equity proceeds
|(1)
|(5)
|0
|(6)
|(1)
|Foreign exchange gains/losses
|(3)
|5
|(7)
|(4)
|(19)
|Other (expenses) / income
|(Note 13)
|(16)
|4
|2
|(14)
|(6)
|Convertible senior bond
|(Note 14)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|330
|Proceeds (repayment) of long-term debt
|(Note 15)
|0
|0
|60
|80
|(70)
|Cashflows used by discontinued operations
|(Note 16)
|0
|0
|(70)
|0
|(73)
|CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) FOR THE PERIOD
|70
|42
|87
|66
|1
Certain line items in the table above are NON-GAAP measures. For more information and notes, please consult the Company’s MD&A.
NOTES:
1) While Q4-2019 production remained flat over Q3-2019, gold sales were greater than ounces produced in Q3-2019 (181koz produced compared to 185koz sold) and less in Q4-2019 (178koz produced compared to 172koz sold). Gold sales from continuing operations increased in FY-2019 compared to FY-2018 mainly due to the successful commissioning of the Ity CIL operation in Q2-2019.
2) The realized gold price for FY-2019 was $1,366/oz compared to $1,228/oz in 2018. Both these amounts include the impact of the Karma stream, amounting to 20,938 ounces sold in 2019 and 23,750 in 2018, at 20% of spot prices. The realized gold price excluding the gold stream at Karma, would have been $1,402/oz for 2019 and $1,268/oz for 2018.
3) The royalty expense remained relatively flat, increasing slightly from $78/oz in Q3-2019 to $79/oz in Q4-2019. The FY-2019 royalty expense was $74/oz, up from $67/oz for FY-2018, due to both the higher realized gold price and an increase in the underlying royalty rate based on the applicable sliding scale (above a spot gold price of $1,300/oz, government royalty rates in Burkina Faso increase from 4.0% to 5.0%, and from 3.5% to 4.0% in Côte d'Ivoire).
4) The sustaining capital expenditure for Q4-2019 decreased significantly over Q3-2019 due to a decrease in spend at Houndé. The sustaining capital expenditure for FY-2019 increased compared to the corresponding period of 2018 due to increases at Houndé and Agbaou, as shown in the table below. Further details by asset are provided in the above mine sections.
Table 16: Sustaining Capital for Continuing Operations
|(All amounts in US$m)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Agbaou
|3
|4
|6
|16
|13
|Ity CIL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ity HL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Karma
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Houndé
|3
|10
|1
|23
|7
|Total
|6
|15
|8
|43
|26
5) The All-In Sustaining Margin from continuing operations for FY-2019 increased compared to the corresponding period of 2018 due to increased gold sales and increased realized gold price (described in Notes 1 and 2) which was partially offset by slightly higher AISC.
6) The non-sustaining capital spend increased in Q4-2019 compared to Q3-2019, due to waste capitalisation at the high grade Bouéré deposit at Houndé, and stacker and power generation upgrades at Karma. The non-sustaining capital spend for FY-2019 increased compared to the corresponding period of 2018 mainly due to an increase at Houndé and Karma which was slightly offset by a decrease at Agbaou, as shown in the table below.
Table 17: Non-Sustaining Capital for Continuing Operations
|(All amounts in US$m)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Agbaou
|1
|2
|3
|7
|14
|Ity CIL
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ity HL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karma
|11
|4
|8
|27
|25
|Houndé
|7
|1
|1
|17
|5
|Non-mining
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Total
|20
|8
|13
|57
|44
7) The non-sustaining exploration capital spend for 2019 continued to remain high, in line with Endeavour’s strategic objective of unlocking exploration value through its aggressive drilling campaign. The majority of the exploration work done was conducted in H1-2019, ahead of the rainy season, with only $7 million spent in H2-2019.
8) The tables below summarize the Q4-2019 and FY-2019 working capital movements.
Table 18: Working Capital Movement ─ Q4-2019 compared to Q3-2019
|Q4-2019
|Q3-2019
|Q4-2019 Comments
|Trade and other receivables
|+8
|+17
|Mainly due to VAT received at Houndé and Karma
|Trade and other payables
|+25
|(34)
|Payables were normalized following large payments in Q3-2019
|Inventories
|+9
|+1
|Mainly due to reclassification to long-term assets
|Prepaid expenses and other
|+5
|(3)
|Accounting reversal of prepaid goods received
|Changes in long-term assets
|(14)
|+1
|Mainly relating to stockpiles, supplies and inventory which are not expected to be utilized in the next 12-month period
|Total
|+33
|(18)
Table 19: Working Capital Movement ─ FY-2019 compared to FY-2018
|FY-2019
|FY-2018
|2019 Comments
|Trade and other receivables
|+21
|(5)
|Mainly due to VAT received at Houndé and Karma
|Trade and other payables
|(0)
|+7
|Payables returned to a normalized rate following the completion of the Ity CIL construction
|Inventories
|(11)
|(17)
|Mainly relating to the increase in stockpiles, GIC and consumables at Ity CIL as the mine came into commercial production in Q2-2019
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(2)
|+5
|Accounting reversal of prepaid goods received
|Changes in long-term assets
|(22)
|(44)
|Mainly relating to stockpiles, supplies and inventory which are not expected to be utilized in the next 12-month period
|Total
|(14)
|(54)
9) Taxes paid decreased by $7 million in Q4-2019 compared to Q3-2019. This was due to no tax payments scheduled at Ity and Agbaou, tax payments for non-mine related activities, and a provisional tax installment payment at Houndé (required to be made in the first and third quarters). Taxed paid in FY-2019 significantly increased compared to the previous year mainly due to $39 million of payments made at Houndé, comprised of $28 million for 2018 income tax payments and $12 million for 2019 provisional income tax payments. Tax payment details are provided in the below table.
Table 20: Tax Payments
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|(in US$ million)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Agbaou
|0
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Karma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ity
|0
|8
|1
|13
|9
|Houndé
|8
|6
|3
|39
|4
|Other (Kalana, Exploration, Corporate)
|6
|2
|3
|9
|7
|Total
|14
|21
|6
|66
|24
10) The interest paid, financing fees and lease repayments decreased in Q4-2019 compared to Q3-2019 as the convertible bond coupon is payable during the first and third quarters. The amount for FY-2019 increased compared to the corresponding period of 2018 due to increased levels of Group debt and its associated interest charge.
11) The fee for the gold collar programs for 2019 amounted to $5 million. In 2019, no material settlements were made as the average monthly London PM Gold Fix for the period was below the collar ceiling price.
12) Growth project spend decreased to only $2 million in Q4-2019 as the Ity CIL plant construction was completed in Q1-2019 and its volumetric upgrade in early Q4-2019. The amount for FY-2019 was comprised mainly of $86 million for the Ity CIL project construction and $9 million for Kalana. Spend significantly decreased in H2-2019 over H1-2019 due to the completion of the Ity CIL plant build.
13) Mainly comprised of year-end non-cash adjustments.
14) $330 million was received in 2018 from the convertible notes issuance.
15) $80 million was drawn on the Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) in H1-2019 (none in H2-2019) to fund the Ity CIL plant construction while net repayments of $70 million were made in 2018 following proceeds received from the convertible notes issuance.
16) The cashflows used by discontinued operations for 2018 relates to the Tabakoto mine which was sold in Q4-2018.
NET CASHFLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY SOURCES
Table 21: Cash Flow and Net Debt Position
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|(in US$ million unless stated otherwise)
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net cash from (used in), as per cash flow statement:
|Operating activities
|(Note 17)
|120
|96
|131
|302
|251
|Investing activities
|(Note 18)
|(40)
|(33)
|(87)
|(252)
|(453)
|Financing activities
|(Note 19)
|(10)
|(21)
|43
|15
|204
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|0
|0
|(1)
|0
|(1)
|INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH
|70
|42
|86
|66
|1
|Cash position at beginning of period
|120
|78
|38
|124
|123
|CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD
|190
|120
|124
|190
|124
|Equipment financing
|(Note 20)
|(78)
|(89)
|(100)
|(78)
|(100)
|Convertible senior bond
|(Note 21)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|(330)
|Drawn portion of revolving credit facility
|(Note 22)
|(310)
|(310)
|(230)
|(310)
|(230)
|NET DEBT POSITION
|(Note 23)
|528
|608
|536
|528
|536
|Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio
|(Note 24)
|1.48
|1.94
|1.97
|1.48
|1.97
|Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (H2-2019 annualized) ratio
|(Note 24)
|1.20
|n.a
|n.a
|1.20
|n.a
Net Debt and Adjusted EBITDA are NON-GAAP measures. For a discussion regarding the company’s use of NON-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
NOTES:
17) Net cash flow from operating activities for 2019 was $302 million, up $51 million compared to 2018, mainly due to a $134 million increase in revenue driven by more gold sold at a higher realized gold price and a positive $18 million non-cash working capital variance which was partially offset by a $42 million increase in taxes paid, a $44 million increase in operating costs, and a $7 million increase in royalty costs.
18) Net cash used in investing activities during 2019 was $252 million, down $201 million compared to 2018, as the capital requirements for the Ity CIL Project wound-down. Further insights on sustaining and non-sustaining capital spend is provided in Notes 4 and 6 above.
19) Net cash generated in financing activities during 2019 was $15 million, mainly related to the $80 million drawdown on the RCF which was offset by $33 million in interest payments, $24 million repayment of finance lease obligations and $2 million payment of financing and other fees.
20) The equipment finance debt outstanding at year-end decreased from $100 million in 2018 to $78 million in 2019 due to scheduled finance lease payments.
21) In 2018, Endeavour issued a $330 million convertible note.
22) A total of $80 million was drawn on the RCF in 2019, solely in the first half of the year, for the completion of the Ity CIL Project build. In Q2-2019 the total commitment capacity on the RCF was increased by $80 million to $430 million to provide Endeavour with increased financial flexibility and ability to reimburse higher-cost debt within its capital structure.
23) Net Debt amounted to $528 million at year-end 2019, a decrease of $8 million compared to year-end 2018. Net Debt decreased by $132 million since reaching a peak Net Debt of $660 million as at June 30, 2019, following the end of the Ity CIL construction.
24) The Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio significantly improved throughout the year, decreasing from its peak of 2.75 times at the end of June 2019 to 1.48 times at year-end, based on a trailing last 12-month Adjusted EBITDA. The ratio amounts to 1.20 times based on annualizing H2-2019 adjusted EBITDA, which due to the commissioning of the Ity CIL Project, and the higher gold price environment, may be considered as a more relevant metric.
OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE
Table 22: Operating Cash Flow Per Share
|(in US$ million unless stated otherwise)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|120
|96
|131
|302
|251
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions
|110
|110
|108
|110
|108
|OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE
|1.10
|0.88
|1.22
|2.75
|2.33
Operating Cash Flow Per Share is a NON-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the company’s use of NON-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
Table 23: Operating Cash Flow Before Non-Cash Working Capital Per Share
|(in US$ million unless stated otherwise)
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|120
|96
|131
|302
|251
|Add back changes in non-cash working capital
|47
|(19)
|79
|8
|(10)
|OPERATING CASH FLOWS BEFORE NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL
|73
|115
|53
|294
|261
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares, in millions
|110
|110
|108
|110
|108
|OPERATING CASH FLOW PER SHARE BEFORE NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL
|0.67
|1.05
|0.49
|2.68
|2.43
Operating Cash Flow Per Share is a NON-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the company’s use of NON-GAAP Measures, please see "note regarding certain measures of performance" in the MD&A.
ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE
Table 24: Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings
|QUARTER ENDED
|YEAR ENDED
|(in US$ million unless stated otherwise)
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|TOTAL NET EARNINGS
|(113)
|(24)
|(130)
|(141)
|(138)
|Adjustments (see MD&A)
|153
|67
|151
|237
|212
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|40
|44
|22
|96
|75
|Less portion attributable to non-controlling interests
|3
|11
|6
|23
|21
|ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS
|37
|33
|16
|74
|53
|Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares
|110
|110
|108
|110
|108
|ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC)
|0.34
|0.30
|0.15
|0.67
|0.49
|FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Adjusted Net Earnings is a NON-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the company’s use of NON-GAAP Measures, please see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" in the MD&A.
2020 OUTLOOK
Table 25: Production Guidance
| 2019
ACTUALS
| 2020 FULL-YEAR
GUIDANCE
|(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis)
|Agbaou
|138
|115
|-
|125
|Ity HL
|3
|n.a.
|-
|n.a.
|Ity CIL
|190
|235
|-
|255
|Karma
|97
|100
|-
|110
|Houndé
|223
|230
|-
|250
|GROUP PRODUCTION
|651
|680
|-
|740
Table 26: AISC Guidance
| 2019 ACTUALS
| 2020 FULL-YEAR
GUIDANCE
|(All amounts in US$/oz)
|Agbaou
|796
|940
|-
|990
|Ity HL
|1,086
|n.a.
|-
|n.a.
|Ity CIL
|616
|630
|-
|675
|Karma
|903
|980
|-
|1,050
|Houndé
|862
|865
|-
|895
|Corporate G&A
|32
|30
|Sustaining exploration
|0
|5
|GROUP AISC
|818
|845
|-
|895
Table 27: Mine Capital Expenditure Guidance
|(in US$ million)
|SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|NON-SUSTAINING CAPITAL
|Agbaou
|17
|1
|Ity
|4
|26
|Karma
|13
|5
|Houndé
|49
|10
|MINE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
|84
|43
CONFERENCE CALL AND LIVE WEBCAST
Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday March 9, at 8:30am Toronto time (ET) to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
12:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h2g6xkcy
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +1 631-510-7495
North American toll-free: +1 866-966-1396
UK toll-free: 08003767922
Confirmation Code: 1155614
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
Click here to add Webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar
Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:
QUALIFIED PERSONS
Clinton Bennett, Endeavour's Vice-President of Technical Services - a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
CONTACT INFORMATION
| Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
| Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.
Endeavour operates four mines across Côte d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma).
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.
Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
Attachments
Endeavour Mining Corporation
Monaco, MONACO
200309_EDV NR_FY 2019 Results_Appendix 1FILE URL | Copy the link below
200309_EDV NR_FY 2019 Results_Appendix 2FILE URL | Copy the link below
200309_EDV NR_FY 2019 Results_Appendix 3FILE URL | Copy the link below
200309 - EDV NR - FY Results vfFILE URL | Copy the link below
200309 - Presentation of Q4 Results vfFILE URL | Copy the link below
Endeavour logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: