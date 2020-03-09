Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transfection Technologies Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The transfection technologies market will show a rapid growth due to the rising incidences of cancer and the increase in research & development in the field of cell based therapies.



As there is increasing prevalence of cancer and growing number of the obese population, there is a rising demand for transfection. This factor is driving the transfection technologies market. In addition, initiatives taken by various government organizations further accentuates the growth of this market. However, the high cost of instruments may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come.



Key Market Trends



Reagent-based Method is Showing Significant Growth in the Transfection Technologies Market



Reagent based transfection technology market is experiencing significant growth owing to cost effectiveness and less complicated methods involved during transfection. Likewise, instrument-based method includes electroporation, biolistic technology, microinjection and laserfection. Instrument-based methods are also less time consuming and accurate and all these advantages drives the growth of this segment.



North America is Found Leading the Transfection Technologies Market



North America is found dominating the market, that is driven by factors such as increasing cases of infectious diseases demanding the need of antibiotics and the growing use of cell-based products which require transfection methods to treat chronic diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular diseases. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of transfection technologies in this region.



Asia Pacific is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, as the developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of transfection technologies in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The global transfection technologies market is concentrated with international and regional companies that offer products for different types of transfection methods for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CRO), and academic and research institutes.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Cancer

4.2.2 Increase in Research & Development in the Field of Cell Based Therapies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Transfection Technology Instruments

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Method

5.1.1 Reagent-based Method

5.1.2 Instrument-based Method

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Biomedical Research

5.2.2 Therapeutic Delivery

5.2.3 Protein Production

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lonza Group

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.4 Qiagen N.V.

6.1.5 Promega Corporation

6.1.6 SignaGen Laboratories

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 Altogen Biosystems

6.1.9 Polyplus-transfection S.A.

6.1.10 Mirus Bio



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phv0h0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

