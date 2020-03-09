The below five shareclasses are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen until further notice. The suspension is only valid for our DKK-shareclasses traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The other shareclasses, trading on market close, and all other funds are open for normal trading.

The pricing of the DKK-shareclass is based on future prices on e.g. American stock markets. American futures are now limit-down, and the pricing does not necessarily reflect real share prices. As a result, we have – after dialogue with our market maker in Jyske Bank – decided to apply for suspension of trading with the funds in Denmark. Please note that the suspension does not affect our funds registered in Norway, Sweden and Luxembourg.

For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .