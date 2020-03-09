Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tackifier Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tackifier market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period.



One of the major factors driving the market is the growing urban infrastructure in developing countries. However, emerging tackifier free adhesives market is hindering the growth of the market studied. Shifting focus towards bio-based tackifiers is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.



Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Among the end-user industries, building & construction is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



The global tackifier market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arkema Group, and Yasuhara chemical co., ltd, among others.



Key Market Trends



Building & Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

Among the end-user industries, building & construction accounts for the major share of the global tackifiers market currently.

Pressure-sensitive and water-borne adhesives are in major demand for various purposes in the building and construction industry for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, concrete, joint cements, manufactured housing, resilient flooring, etc.

These adhesives use significant percentage of tackifiers to improve the tack, peel, and bonding of the surface. The growing construction industry across the world is providing growth prospects to the market studied, which is likely to lead to an increasing demand for tackifiers in the adhesive market.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, building & construction industry is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Continuous improvement in the economic conditions of the Asia-Pacific region has enhanced the financial status of the consumers, which, in turn, has increased the demand for electronic appliances, buildings, automobiles, and textiles in the region.

China is also one of the largest manufacturer & exporter of adhesives to many countries and occupies the major share of the Asia-Pacific tackifier market.

The major adhesive manufacturing companies, such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, H B Fuller Company, Ashland, and Evonik Industries AG, have their manufacturing plants in this region, and they are planning to build more manufacturing plants, which likely will increase the production of adhesives. The increase in the production of adhesives and their outputs is expected to drive the consumption of tackifiers.

Thus, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the tackifier market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Urban Infrastructure in Developing Countries

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Hot-melt Adhesives in Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emerging Tackifier Free Adhesives Market

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Feedstock

5.1.1 Rosin Resins

5.1.2 Petroleum Resins

5.1.3 Terepene Resins

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Solid

5.2.2 Liquid

5.2.3 Resin Dispersion

5.3 Type

5.3.1 Synthetic

5.3.2 Natural

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Tapes & Labels

5.4.2 Assembly

5.4.3 Bookbinding

5.4.4 Footwear, Leather, and Rubber Articles

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 End-user Industry

5.5.1 Automotive

5.5.2 Building & Construction

5.5.3 Non-Wovens

5.5.4 Packaging

5.5.5 Footwear

5.5.6 Other End-user Industries

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1.1 China

5.6.1.2 India

5.6.1.3 Japan

5.6.1.4 South Korea

5.6.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.2 North America

5.6.2.1 United States

5.6.2.2 Canada

5.6.2.3 Mexico

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 South Africa

5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.

6.4.2 Kraton Corporation

6.4.3 Arkema Group

6.4.4 DRT (Les Derives Resiniques et Terpeniques)

6.4.5 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.6 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.7 Lawter Inc.

6.4.8 Neville Chemicals Company

6.4.9 Natrochem, Inc.

6.4.10 Teckrez Inc.

6.4.11 TWC Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus towards Bio-based Tackifiers



