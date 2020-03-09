Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tackifier Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tackifier market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period.
One of the major factors driving the market is the growing urban infrastructure in developing countries. However, emerging tackifier free adhesives market is hindering the growth of the market studied. Shifting focus towards bio-based tackifiers is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.
Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Among the end-user industries, building & construction is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.
The global tackifier market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arkema Group, and Yasuhara chemical co., ltd, among others.
Key Market Trends
Building & Construction Industry to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Urban Infrastructure in Developing Countries
4.1.2 Growing Demand for Hot-melt Adhesives in Asia-Pacific
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Emerging Tackifier Free Adhesives Market
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Feedstock
5.1.1 Rosin Resins
5.1.2 Petroleum Resins
5.1.3 Terepene Resins
5.2 Form
5.2.1 Solid
5.2.2 Liquid
5.2.3 Resin Dispersion
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Synthetic
5.3.2 Natural
5.4 Application
5.4.1 Tapes & Labels
5.4.2 Assembly
5.4.3 Bookbinding
5.4.4 Footwear, Leather, and Rubber Articles
5.4.5 Other Applications
5.5 End-user Industry
5.5.1 Automotive
5.5.2 Building & Construction
5.5.3 Non-Wovens
5.5.4 Packaging
5.5.5 Footwear
5.5.6 Other End-user Industries
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 Asia-Pacific
5.6.1.1 China
5.6.1.2 India
5.6.1.3 Japan
5.6.1.4 South Korea
5.6.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.2 North America
5.6.2.1 United States
5.6.2.2 Canada
5.6.2.3 Mexico
5.6.3 Europe
5.6.3.1 Germany
5.6.3.2 United Kingdom
5.6.3.3 France
5.6.3.4 Italy
5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.6.4 South America
5.6.4.1 Brazil
5.6.4.2 Argentina
5.6.4.3 Rest of South America
5.6.5 Middle East & Africa
5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5.2 South Africa
5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd.
6.4.2 Kraton Corporation
6.4.3 Arkema Group
6.4.4 DRT (Les Derives Resiniques et Terpeniques)
6.4.5 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.6 ExxonMobil Corporation
6.4.7 Lawter Inc.
6.4.8 Neville Chemicals Company
6.4.9 Natrochem, Inc.
6.4.10 Teckrez Inc.
6.4.11 TWC Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Shifting Focus towards Bio-based Tackifiers
