Revenue forecasts for 2020 through 2025 are provided at a global level for these segments.



The 4D printing market is segmented into three categories -

- By material

Programmable carbon fiber

Programmable custom-printed wood grain

Programmable textile



- By end user

Aerospace

Military and defense

Automotive

Healthcare and Others (Clothing, Construction and Utility).



- By geographic region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW).



This report includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2024, and it provides projections of CAGR for 2020 to 2025. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- An overview of emerging market for 4D printing in various applications

- An understanding of recent market trends in overall 4D printing market and evaluation of market forecasts and market size for each of the components of 4D printing

- Characterization and quantification of 4D printing industry based on material, end user, and geography and discussion on opportunities and challenges

- Comparative study between 3D and 4D printing technologies and snapshot of their design structure



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The market for 4D printing is quickly growing and is replacing traditional manufacturing across many industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods and medical devices.Currently, 3D printing technology is used across many industries, but the increasing complexity of the materials used created a space for technological innovations.



The technology that would replace printing is known as 4D printing.The fourth dimension in this emerging technology would be time.



This technology uses smart materials to develop objects that can be self-assembled, flexible or react to changing conditions.The technology is still in the research and development stage, but prototypes have been seen across the automotive, medical and aviation industries.



This technology is expected to play a crucial role in the manufacturing process.

