HAMILTON, Ontario, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has signed a contract with Direct Access at Home to provide its iUGO Care Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) platform to over 25,000 eligible Medicare patients in Florida. The contract also includes Reliq’s integration partner, Blum Telehealth.



“We are thrilled to be working with Direct Access at Home to provide our iUGO Care Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Psychiatric Collaborative Care Services (CoCM) modules for Behavioral Health Integration to their more than 25,000 Medicare patients throughout Florida,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Studies consistently show that both patients with chronic conditions and physically healthy seniors have better health outcomes, are able to live independently longer and report higher Quality of Life scores when they are provided with access to mental health services. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) billing codes that enable clinicians to bill for both CCM and BHI/CoCM recognize the relationship between mental and physical health, and support clinical caregivers who want to treat the whole patient to achieve the best possible outcomes. We are also very pleased to once again be working with our integration partner, Blum Telehealth, on this account.”

Onboarding will start in April and is expected to be completed within the next 6 months. Each patient on the platform will generate an average of $65 USD per month in SaaS and support service fees for Reliq.

“We selected iUGO Care after an extensive review of all available options because the software is secure, easy to use and fits seamlessly with our existing workflows,” said Larry Beuer, CEO of Direct Access at Home. “At Direct Access at Home our mission is to eliminate barriers to care and provide access to high quality health care in the home. Reliq’s iUGO Care platform will help us support our clients’ physical and mental health from the comfort of their own homes, enabling them to preserve their independence and quality of life.”

About Direct Access at Home

Direct Access at Home is a Home Health Care, Care Management and Mental Health Care provider with operations in Florida, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Direct Access at Home works in conjunction with medical doctors, home health agencies, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient rehab and hospitals. We provide a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) to meet with individuals, couples and family members to help them work through feelings of depression, loneliness, isolation, anxiety, etc. Providing Home Health Care and Mental Health Services in Florida, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Direct Access at Home is a Medicare Certified, CHAP accredited home care provider. Learn more at https://directaccessathome.com/ .

About Blum Telehealth

Blum brings together all of your health care providers. Blum can reduce health care costs and expand reach. Blum can reduce health care costs and expand reach for health care providers. Hospitals can refer non-critical patients to practitioners and out of the emergency room. In schools, Blum brings together parent, pediatrician and school nurse to diagnose and treat a sick student without anyone having to leave the office. Almost all facilities can expand reach to underserved populations very cost-efficiently. Learn more at https://www.blumtelehealth.com/ .

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF. Learn more at https://www.reliqhealth.com/ .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.