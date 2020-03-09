Selbyville, Delaware, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on floating docks market which estimates the global market valuation for floating docks will cross US$ 440 million by 2026. Rising construction of marine vessels will augment the floating docks sales during the forecast time span.

Trends associated with global shipbuilding and maritime transportation are likely to impact the floating docks market within the forecast period. Maritime transportation accounts for approximately 80% of global trade by volume. International trade is characterized by increasing population, industrial development, lack of necessary road transport infrastructure and relaxation of trade barriers. All these factors will reflect in the growth of maritime transportation, thereby generating demand for new marine vessels. This will in turn spur the market growth as these docks are installed at shipyards for hauling marine vessels.

Stringent regulations are specified by regulatory bodies to reduce harmful environmental effects, that may affect its growth within the forecast period. These docks should not release any toxins or contaminants which could potentially harm the marine ecosystem. Additionally, use of harmful chemicals or preservatives is strictly prohibited thus compelling manufacturers to streamline their manufacturing process as per environmental standards. These manufacturers must conduct various tests and procedures like Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Procedure (TCLP) to check the environmental feasibility of floating docks. However, such tests may incur extra costs and increase the production costs.

The floating docks market is segmented on the basis of deck material, frame material, float material and application. Plastics & composites decks will account for more than 15% of volume share by 2026. These decks are made by combining wood fibers and plastic. These decks have long service life and require less maintenance. In addition, these decks offer classic wood look. Concrete frames will cross USD 15 million by 2026. Concrete framing is used for heavy duty marine projects and often provided with concrete decks & concrete floats owing to high strength requirements.

Metal floats will cross 6,500 units volume by 2026. These floats are available in the form of drums or tubes and are generally made of aluminum. These floats offer various benefits such as durability, long life, strength, and operational capacity. Residential segment is expected to grow at rapid pace over the next few years. This segment’s growth will be influenced by increasing popularity of recreational activities.

Wood decks will clutch majority of market share owing to its lower cost and easy availability.





Metal frame will dominate the market within the forecast period due to their longevity and excellent operational characteristics.





Europe will capture considerable share in the market and its growth will be driven by rising commercial applications.





Merger & acquisition is one of the key strategies incorporated by the major industry participants to maintain their position in the market.

The major manufacturers operating in the market are Bellingham Marine, Jet Dock Systems, Inc., Meeco Sullivan, Damen, OHL (Obrascón Huarte Lain, S.A.), Walcon Marine, AccuDock, Candock and PMS Dockmarine. These manufacturers are using merger & acquisition strategy to gain competitive advantage. Moreover, they are entering into agreements & partnerships to strengthen their market position.

